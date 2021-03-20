India Vs England 5th T20 Live Stream, Ahmedabad Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

India will lock horns with England in the series-deciding fifth and final T20I on Saturday, March 20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as per the India vs England schedule. The India vs England live streaming of the fifth T20I will commence at 7:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-voltage contest, here's a look at the India vs England live streaming details, how to watch India vs England live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

India vs England 5th T20 Preview

The ongoing T20I series between the two giants is evenly poised at 2-2. While England won the first and the third T20I, India made remarkable comebacks to win the second and the fourth T20I. Barring the penultimate game of the series, the three matches have been one-sided affairs. While the visitors have clicked as a unit with a majority of their players chipping in with useful contributions, the hosts haven't managed to play as a team and have had just one or two standout performers carrying the team to the two victories.

Seasoned openers Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan haven't had any answers against England pacers. On the other hand, India's pace attack in the absence of spearheads Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami looks far from potent. Virat Kohli has options galore at his disposal but the Indian captain hasn't found the right combination just yet. With the fifth T20I against England being India's final T20I before the T20 World Cup, the hosts would like to have a clearer picture of their strongest playing XI.

India vs England telecast live in India: India vs England schedule for March 20

The India vs England telecast for the 5th T20I will be available on the Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Hindi channels in India. Fans will also be able to catch the India vs England live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For India vs England live scores, one can keep tabs on the website and social media accounts of the BCCI and England Cricket.

India vs England 5th T20: India vs England pitch report and weather forecast

Going by the previous game which saw runs in abundance, the pitch is expected to favour the batsmen once again. Toss will be a crucial factor as it has been in the whole series, affecting the India vs England live scores to a large extent. There was a lot of dew in the last game, which is why it is likely that the captain winning the toss would like to field first. Accuweather predicts no rain for this encounter, The temperature will be high, at 33°C, humidity at a low 14% and no cloud cover at all.

