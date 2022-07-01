India Vs England 5th Test Dream 11 Prediction: Fantasy Team Tips, Playing 11 & Team News

Team India is aiming to win their first series in England after 2007 as they prepare to face the Brits in the rescheduled 5th Test. The ENG vs IND Test will be played at Edgbaston in Birmingham between July 1-5. The Edgbaston Test match is scheduled to commence at 3:00 PM IST. Team India will be entering the match having taken a 2-1 lead in the series.

India's previous Test was against Sri Lanka back in April post which, they played the red ball cricket only recently during the warm-up fixture against Leicestershire. England, on the other hand, is in the terrific form under new leader Ben Stokes having whitewashed New Zealand recently. Here's a look at England vs India Dream11 prediction, England vs India Dream 11 team and England vs India playing XI.

England vs India Dream11 prediction

Wicketkeeper- Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen – Virat Kohli, Joe Root (C), Chetseshwar Pujara

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Craig Overton

Bowlers – James Anderson, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

ENG vs IND 5th Test Team News

Team India will be without Rohit Sharma who suffered COVID-19 ahead of the Test. For England, Sam Billings retained his place in the team after Ben Foakes also failed to recover from COVID-19.

ENG vs IND 5th Test: Top fantasy picks for Edgbaston Test

Joe Root

The former England skipper is in a devastating form which was visible in the recent series against New Zealand, where he scored 396 runs in 3 matches. He will be hoping to repeat the performance in the upcoming Test.

Ravindra Jadeja:

The all-rounder looked in good form during the warm-up fixture scoring 69 runs and picking up four wickets. He will be crucial to Team India's winning chances by contributing with both bat and ball.

Ben Stokes:

The England skipper scored just 194 runs at an average of 48.50 however that was just a flash in the pan. He will be hungry for runs and would look to play big knock.

Jasprit Bumrah:

Team India's new stand-in skipper and fast bowler picked up 18 wickets in four matches of this series last year. He will be hoping to repeat the performance in the upcoming Test.

Mohammed Shami:

Team India pacer played three matches against England last year and went onto pick11 wickets. He will be hoping to repeat a similar performance and help Team India win the contest.

England vs India probable playing XI

England probable playing XI

Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (w), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson

India probable playing XI

Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (c)