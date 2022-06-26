India Vs England, 5th Test: ECB Shifts Start Timing For Rescheduled Match; Here's Why

In order to accommodate viewers in the Indian subcontinent, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has reportedly moved forward the scheduled start time of the one-off Test against India. The ECB has advanced the start time of the fifth Test at Edgbaston by 30 minutes, according to Daily Mail. Instead of the originally scheduled start time of 11:00 a.m., the game will now start at 10:30 a.m. UK time. For Indian viewers, the play will now begin at 3:00 p.m. IST and will run until stumps at 10:00 p.m. IST.

In England, a Test match often starts around 11:00 in the morning as opposed to 9:30 a.m. IST in India. The dew factor, which is a major issue early in the morning, is the primary reason why a Test match starts so late in England. However, the ECB has decided to advance the start time of the fifth Test against India to suit the Indian viewers. Nearly a billion cricket fans in India, a prominent cricketing nation, watch matches live on TV and online. The ECB has chosen to advance the start time in order to maximise the viewership for the highly anticipated fifth Test against India.

India suffers huge blow ahead of 5th Test

Meanwhile, the Indian team has already suffered a major blow even before the start of the fifth Test match. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 and is likely to miss the one-off Test at Edgbaston. Rohit has been placed in isolation at the team hotel at Leicester, where India is currently playing a warm-up game against Leicestershire. If media reports are to be believed, either Jasprit Bumrah or Rishabh Pant will captain India in absence of Rohit Sharma.

The fifth and final Test, which is part of a five-match series from India's tour of England in 2021, is scheduled to be played from July 1 to July 5. India will look to win the match to secure the series by 3-1. India is currently ahead in the series by 2-1.

India’s Test squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.

Image: ICC/Twitter