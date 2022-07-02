ENG Vs IND 5th Test Highlights: England End Day 2 At 84/5 After 27 Overs

Quick links:
Image: Twitter@BCCI
England's woes continue to increase as Mohammed Shami dismisses nightwatchman Jack Leach. At the end of 25.3 overs, England have scored 83 runs for the loss of five wickets. Captain Ben Stokes is the new man in.
Mohammed Siraj dismisses Joe Root with a short-length delivery outside off. Root attempts to cut it but only finds an inside edge to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. At the end of 23 overs, England have scored 78 runs for the loss of four wickets. Jack Leach is the new man in.
England have scored 77 runs at the end of 20 overs with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow looking to solidify the innings. Root is currently batting on 30 runs while Bairstow is batting on 10 runs.
Joe Root smacks Mohammed Shami for two fours in the 16th over as play resumes after a long rain delay.
After two inspections, the umpires have decided that play will resume at 10:30 PM IST.
The umpires have scheduled another inspection at 5:25 PM local time.
With the rain having stopped, the umpires are currently inspecting the pitch.
Rain has stopped the play for the third time on Day 2. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ollie Pope after the play had resumed, however, the match had to be stalled again due to rain. England are at 60/3 in 15.1 overs.
Mohammed Siraj has come into attack for India after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bowled 14 overs between them.
Jasprit Bumrah has picked his third wicket of the day, dismissing Ollie Pope for 10 off 18 balls.
The play on Day 2 of the fifth Test between England and India has resumed after a delay due to rain.
Umpires have said they will inspect the ground at 7:15 p.m. IST to see if the game can resume or not. The game was halted for the second time in the day after a few minutes of play post lunch.
Rain has once again stopped the play on Day 2 of the fifth Test match. England are 31/2 and are trailing by 385 runs.
Zak Crawley has been dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 9 off 17 balls. This is Bumrah's second wicket of the day. The Indian skipper is on fire.
The play on Day 2 has resumed after a one-hour delay due to rain. Mohammed Shami bowled the first over after the resumption of the game.
The fifth Test between England and India will resume at 5:45 p.m. IST. The game was halted due to rain. England are currently at 16-1. Jasprit Bumrah has picked the first wicket for India.
The play on Day 2 of the fifth Test match has been halted due to rain. Earlier, Bumrah dismissed Lees for 6 runs. England are currently at 16-1 in 3 overs.
Jasprit Bumrah has picked the first wicket for India, dismissing Lees for 6 off 9 balls. Bumrah clean bowled Lees with an amazing delivery.
Alex Lees and Zak Crawley have opened the batting for England. Jasprit Bumrah opened the bowling for India.
James Anderson has picked yet another five-wicket-haul to dismiss India for 416 runs. Mohammed Siraj was the last batter to go for India.
Mohammed Siraj survived a run-out scare on the last delivery of the 84th over. Bumrah played the last ball and called Siraj for a single. Broad also ran along with Siraj and tried to run him out with the ball, which was lying near the stumps.
Jasprit Bumrah has smashed Stuart Broad for back-to-back boundaries to help India reach the 400-run mark.
Jadeja has been dismissed for 104 off 194 balls by James Anderson. Jadeja was trying to play a big shot when the ball dislodged his bails.
England has taken the second new ball in the 80th over of the game. James Anderson is back into the attack. Earlier, Jadeja reached his century with a boundary and Shami was dismissed by Broad.
Mohammed Shami has been dismissed by Stuart Broad for 16 off 31 balls. He gave a catch to third man Jack Leach.
Jadeja reached his century in style with a boundary of Potts' bowling. he was dropped by Zak Crawley and Joe Root in the previous delivery.
England conceived 11 runs in the 78th over. Jadeja hit Stokes for a boundary and then took a single. Shami also hit a boundary and took two singles.
England conceived 10 runs in the over. Mohammed Shami hit back-to-back boundaries off Potts' bowling.
England conceived 1 run in the 76th over bowled by Stokes. Jadeja scored a single off Stokes.
England conceives 1 runs in the 75th over bowled by Matthew Potts. Ravindra Jadeja scored the run.