ENG Vs IND 5th Test Highlights: England End Day 2 At 84/5 After 27 Overs

India and England are currently playing the fifth and final Test of the five-match series in Birmingham. Day 2 of the Test match began at 3:00 p.m. IST.

Vishal Tiwari
23:27 IST, July 2nd 2022
England's woes continue to increase as Shami dismisses Leach

England's woes continue to increase as Mohammed Shami dismisses nightwatchman Jack Leach. At the end of 25.3 overs, England have scored 83 runs for the loss of five wickets. Captain Ben Stokes is the new man in.

23:08 IST, July 2nd 2022
Joe Root dismissed by Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj dismisses Joe Root with a short-length delivery outside off. Root attempts to cut it but only finds an inside edge to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. At the end of 23 overs, England have scored 78 runs for the loss of four wickets. Jack Leach is the new man in.

22:56 IST, July 2nd 2022
ENG vs IND live score: England at 77/3 after 20 overs

England have scored 77 runs at the end of 20 overs with Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow looking to solidify the innings. Root is currently batting on 30 runs while Bairstow is batting on 10 runs.

22:35 IST, July 2nd 2022
India vs England live score: Joe Root smacks Shami for two boundaries

Joe Root smacks Mohammed Shami for two fours in the 16th over as play resumes after a long rain delay.

22:18 IST, July 2nd 2022
India vs England: Play to resume at 10:30 PM IST

After two inspections, the umpires have decided that play will resume at 10:30 PM IST.

21:45 IST, July 2nd 2022
Another inspection scheduled

The umpires have scheduled another inspection at 5:25 PM local time.

21:36 IST, July 2nd 2022
Umpires are inspecting pitch

With the rain having stopped, the umpires are currently inspecting the pitch.

20:30 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: Rain stops play again!

Rain has stopped the play for the third time on Day 2. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ollie Pope after the play had resumed, however, the match had to be stalled again due to rain. England are at 60/3 in 15.1 overs.  

20:25 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj comes into attack

Mohammed Siraj has come into attack for India after Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami bowled 14 overs between them. 

20:08 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: Bumrah picks his 3rd wicket

Jasprit Bumrah has picked his third wicket of the day, dismissing Ollie Pope for 10 off 18 balls. 

19:58 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: Play resumes

The play on Day 2 of the fifth Test between England and India has resumed after a delay due to rain. 

19:03 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: Inspection at 7:15 p.m. IST

Umpires have said they will inspect the ground at 7:15 p.m. IST to see if the game can resume or not. The game was halted for the second time in the day after a few minutes of play post lunch.  

18:05 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: Rain stops play again!

Rain has once again stopped the play on Day 2 of the fifth Test match. England are 31/2 and are trailing by 385 runs. 

17:53 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: Bumrah picks his 2nd wicket

Zak Crawley has been dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah for 9 off 17 balls. This is Bumrah's second wicket of the day. The Indian skipper is on fire. 

17:53 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: Play resumes after rain delay

The play on Day 2 has resumed after a one-hour delay due to rain. Mohammed Shami bowled the first over after the resumption of the game. 

17:35 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: Play to resume at 5:45 p.m. IST

The fifth Test between England and India will resume at 5:45 p.m. IST. The game was halted due to rain. England are currently at 16-1. Jasprit Bumrah has picked the first wicket for India. 

16:32 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: Rain stops play

The play on Day 2 of the fifth Test match has been halted due to rain. Earlier, Bumrah dismissed Lees for 6 runs. England are currently at 16-1 in 3 overs. 

16:32 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: Bumrah dismisses Alex Lees

Jasprit Bumrah has picked the first wicket for India, dismissing Lees for 6 off 9 balls. Bumrah clean bowled Lees with an amazing delivery. 

16:16 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley open for England

Alex Lees and Zak Crawley have opened the batting for England. Jasprit Bumrah opened the bowling for India. 

16:03 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: Anderson takes a fifer; India finishes at 416

James Anderson has picked yet another five-wicket-haul to dismiss India for 416 runs. Mohammed Siraj was the last batter to go for India. 

15:58 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: Siraj survives a run-out scare

Mohammed Siraj survived a run-out scare on the last delivery of the 84th over. Bumrah played the last ball and called Siraj for a single. Broad also ran along with Siraj and tried to run him out with the ball, which was lying near the stumps.  

15:53 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: India reaches 400-run mark

Jasprit Bumrah has smashed Stuart Broad for back-to-back boundaries to help India reach the 400-run mark. 

15:46 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: Jadeja clean bowled by Anderson

Jadeja has been dismissed for 104 off 194 balls by James Anderson. Jadeja was trying to play a big shot when the ball dislodged his bails.  

15:35 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: Second new ball comes into play

England has taken the second new ball in the 80th over of the game. James Anderson is back into the attack. Earlier, Jadeja reached his century with a boundary and Shami was dismissed by Broad. 

15:32 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: Mohammed Shami gone!

Mohammed Shami has been dismissed by Stuart Broad for 16 off 31 balls. He gave a catch to third man Jack Leach. 

15:27 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: Jadeja scores century

Jadeja reached his century in style with a boundary of Potts' bowling. he was dropped by Zak Crawley and Joe Root in the previous delivery. 

15:25 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: End of 78th over

England conceived 11 runs in the 78th over. Jadeja hit Stokes for a boundary and then took a single. Shami also hit a boundary and took two singles. 

15:19 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: End of 77th over

England conceived 10 runs in the over. Mohammed Shami hit back-to-back boundaries off Potts' bowling.  

15:17 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: End of 76th over

England conceived 1 run in the 76th over bowled by Stokes. Jadeja scored a single off Stokes. 

15:17 IST, July 2nd 2022
England vs India 5th Test: End of 75th over

England conceives 1 runs in the 75th over bowled by Matthew Potts. Ravindra Jadeja scored the run. 

