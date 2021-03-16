India Vs England Ahmedabad 2021 Tickets Price: How Much Is GCA Charging Fans Per Ticket?

There was a significant buzz amongst the masses as soon as the India vs England schedule was released, as the newly built Narendra Modi Stadium was slated to host two Test matches and all five T20Is. It was the first the time that the world's largest stadium would host an international fixture, and much to the fans' delight, there was also a provision of allowing spectators (50% of the total capacity). However, after the second T20I, it was announced that the remaining matches will be played behind closed doors considering the rise in Ahmedabad coronavirus cases.

India vs England Ahmedabad 2021 tickets price

The response from the fans was overwhelming as they rushed to stadiums to see their favourite stars in action in the city. The India vs England T20I tickets were. A variety of seats were made available for the fans where they were given options ranging from â‚¹500 to â‚¹10,000. However, with the rise in the number of Ahmedabad coronavirus cases, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) were forced to take a tough decision.

The board has also confirmed that since the remaining three matches will be played being closed doors, the people who had already bought the match tickets will receive a full refund. The India vs England Ahmedabad 2021 tickets price in Ahmedabad ranged from â‚¹300 to â‚¹2500.

India vs England live streaming details

England started their campaign with a stunning win in the opening encounter of the T20 series. However, the Virat Kohli-led side trumped the visitors in the subsequent fixture to level the series. The two teams will clash for the third time in the shortest format at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 16.

Fans in India can catch the India vs England 3rd T20I live telecast on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The live telecast and streaming of the India vs England 3rd T20I will kick-off from 7:00 PM (IST).

India vs England schedule

After their blockbuster Test series, the two cricketing giants will battle it out in eight white-ball matches. All the five T20Is will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. After the completion of their five-match T20I series, the two teams will then travel to Pune, where they will play a total of three ODIs.

Image source: BCCI Twitter