India Vs England: Ajinkya Rahane’s Form Is Not A Concern For Us, Says Skipper Virat Kohli

Ajinkya Rahane’s form with the bat will not be of huge concern believes Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who rather feels that it is the teams’ performance on the whole that matters and not individuals.

"I do not think that is an area of concern. Our basic focus is not to think about where people are individually at the moment. Collectively, how much strength they bring into the team is our focus. As a batting unit, we are looking to perform in difficult conditions so that we are in winning positions, and someone is going to put their hand up every game." Virat Kohli said during an interaction with the media ahead of the 2nd test at the Lord's.

Ajinkya Rahane, however, will have to step up his game in the second Test and take the pressure off others. The player scored a ton in the Melbourne Test against Australia last year, but since that innings, nothing much has come from his willow.

India vs England: Shardul Thakur will miss 2nd Test

Virat Kohli also confirmed that Shardul Thakur will miss the 2nd Test due to a myofascial strain on his left hamstring and said he expects the pacer to be available for the third test, while also hinting that they may not necessarily go with four pacers. “For us, it’s about finding that perfect balance but if someone like Shardul is not available, then we’ll definitely first think how to pick up 20 wickets and not try to plug in another guy who can give us some runs with the bat. And we’ll be very comfortable after how the first Test went,” he siad.

He further went on to add that the batting depth isn’t of primary concern, given that the lower order performed well last game “Shardul Thakur, besides bowling, he brings in more batting ability in the lower order. But I am not too much concerned about the batting depth as our lower order played well in the First Test.”

The skipper was also in full praise of wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who the captain believes is a very intelligent player, and can adapt to any situation, "From Rishabh, we expect that he plays the innings that change the momentum of the game and take that balance towards us. He is going to play this way," Virat Kohli added.

