India Vs England: Amul Hails Tailender Duo Bumrah-Shami After Men In Blue's Lord's Win

Dairy giant Amul is known for releasing creative campaigns on the current ongoing affairs around the country. They came up with a special and sweet doodle commending India’s memorable victory in the second Test against England at the Lord’s. The dairy brand appreciated the stars Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami who helped the Indian team register an emphatic victory.

Amul uploaded a post on their social media handles congratulating and applauding the duo of Bumrah and Shami. The post was cheeky in its own way as the dairy brand used jargon which markets their product as well as pays tribute to the duo. “Tailended Batsmen…..Lords and Lords of Taste,” read Amul’s post. While the caption read, “Shami and Bumrah shine in all-round display vs England.”

India vs England: Lord’s Test - How it happened

India beat England by 151 runs to win the second Test at Lord's and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, thanks to an impressive all-around performance by the team. The odds were loaded towards England in this match, but Virat Kohli's team wrote another great narrative in Indian cricket history by pulling off a win from the jaws of defeat.

After being forced to bat first, India got off to a near-perfect start as Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul stitched a 126-run partnership to lay the ideal foundation. Rohit missed out on a century but Rahul continued his form and etched a remarkable century. Contributions of Virat Kohli, Rishab Pant, and Ravindra Jadeja helped India reach a commendable total of 364.

Indian bowlers also started well but were unable to break through Joe Root who stood like a wall and played a mammoth knock of 180* to give England a 27-run lead. The match was evenly poised but Mark Wood had other plans as he dismissed the Indian openers cheaply in the third innings. Kohli too was sent back to the hut by Sam Curran.

However, Pujara and Rahane came to India’s rescue and stitched a marathon 100-run partnership. The game was still in favour of England as they got rid of both the batters as well as Jadeja before the end of Day 4. India’s hopes were pinned on Pant going into the final day to at least secure a draw. However, his dismissal at the Day 5’s beginning shattered India’s chances to stay alive in the game.

With Bumrah and Shami at the crease, it was England's game to win. The Indian tail is often known to get dismissed cheaply but the duo displayed a great fightback and registered an 89-run partnership which set England a target of 272 runs in 60 overs.

The tables were completely turned as the only two possible outcomes were India's win or a draw. Bumrah and Shami continued their exploits sending back both the openers for a duck. Siraj and Ishant Sharma then took charge to bundle out England on 120 runs to register a historic victory for India.

Image credits: Amul India Instagram