India Vs England? BCCI, ECB Mull Signing First-of-its-kind Partnership Deal In Cricket

The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) came up with a one of a kind tournament named' The Hundred' in 2019. The new 100-balls-per-side format, to be played by eight teams in separate men's and women's tournaments, was scheduled to be held between July 17 and August 15, 2020, but had to be postponed because of the pandemic. Notably, the brand new format is not just the same game with reduced overs. The Hundred distinguishes itself by not only its length but also the functioning of the game.

IPL 2021: RR and KKR team owner interested in buying stake in The Hundred

According to a recent report by theTelegraph UK, the ECB could offer the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises a stake in The Hundred teams. Moreover, the ECB is also ready to give the BCCI a share of television rights of 'The Hundred' in Asia to attract megastars like Virat Kohli. The two cricketing boards have been in talks since the pre-COVID-19 era but the talks made some progress only recently when ECB executives came to India for the India vs England pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad in February

According to the report, the ECB offered the BCCI the following options during the India vs England series -

The eight IPL franchises each taking a 25 per cent stake in an allocated Hundred team.

Giving the BCCI a revenue share of broadcast income in Asia, the value of which would correlate to Indian players appearing in the Hundred.

The report further states that the IPL franchises Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have already shown interest in buying a stake in The Hundred franchises. In recent times, the KKR team owner Red Chillies Entertainment's CEO Venky Mysore confirmed that the Knight Riders are interested in owning a team in The Hundred after confirming their ownership in the Major League Cricket competition in the USA and already being the prime investor in the champion Trinbago Knight Riders team in the Caribbean Premier League.

The ECB may also give the BCCI the Asian broadcasting rights of the competition to persuade the Sourav Ganguly-led board to let Indian players participate in the competition. According to the report, the discussion of the boards started under ECB chairman Colin Graves and have accelerated since Sourav Ganguly took charge of the BCCI, the report claimed.

It would be interesting to see how the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI, who has refrained Indian players from playing in foreign competitions, responds to ECB's proposal. While IPL 2021 franchises are free to buy stakes in any foreign league, the authority to make decisions for Indian players lies in the hands of the BCCI.

SOURCE: BCCI & ECB TWITTER