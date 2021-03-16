India Vs England: Unique Therapies For Players' Relaxation & Fitness In Ahmedabad Revealed

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League marked the resurgence of cricket for Indian players, and they have been constantly on the road since then. The Indian contingent is currently stationed in Ahmedabad for the India vs England T20 series, and a source recently shed light on the therapies that the cricketers are using for relaxation and fitness amidst the rigorous tour. Here is what the cricket board revealed regarding the players' routines.

India vs England: Unique therapies used by players

According to the information provided to Republic World, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and others prefer deep tissue massage for a minimum of 90 minutes. This is because they have to deal with stiff shoulders, glutes, and hamstring and calf muscles after their training sessions. As per the report, sometimes the muscles are so stiff that there is a need to use a fusion of deep tissue and hot stone to release the knots and loosen the muscle. Considering India's injury-marred Australia tour, the Ravi Shastri-led think tank will be keen to make sure the cricketers get enough time to recover after a training session or a game.

The report also suggests that most players love to take steam after the massage as it helps to continue the relaxation of the muscles and the removal of toxins. Moreover, the tailor-made deep tissue sports massage also includes a lot of areas of concerned thumb pressure, palm pressure and knuckling techniques. As for the visitors, the English cricketers love the swimming pool and they also enjoy sunbathing.

India vs England live streaming details

The series is evenly poised as both the participating nations have a victory each to their names. The upcoming contest promises to be an enthralling one for the fans, as both teams are expected to go all guns blazing in the crucial encounter. It is worth mentioning that the match will be played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus situation in Ahmedabad. The India vs England 3rd T20 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday, March 16.

Team News:



1⃣ change for #TeamIndia as @ImRo45 named in the playing XI



1⃣ change for England as Mark Wood picked in the team.@Paytm #INDvENG



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/mPOjpECiha



Here are the Playing XIs 👇 pic.twitter.com/YI5lV7Mxwn — BCCI (@BCCI) March 16, 2021

Fans in India can catch the India vs England 3rd T20I live telecast on the Star Sports Network. The India vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. The live telecast and streaming of the India vs England 3rd T20I will kick-off from 7:00 PM (IST).

