India Vs England: Ben Stokes Likely To Be Virat Kohli's Target In 2nd ODI; Here's Why

India, on the back of half-centuries from captain Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Krunal Pandya, defeated England by 66 runs in Pune. With the win, the ‘Men in Blue’ took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The series will now move ahead with the penultimate game, scheduled to be played today at the same venue.

English all-rounder Ben Stokes attended the pre-match press conference on Thursday, March 25. He had a cheeky response to a Virat Kohli-related question from a journalist that left everyone in splits. Interestingly, both Stokes and Kohli have had a run-in with each other on this tour, as they were involved in a heated exchange during the Test series last month.

A reporter asked Ben Stokes whether he prefers a “nice Virat” or a “spiky Virat”. The all-rounder jokingly responded, “Personally, I prefer Virat doesn’t get runs, because that is not good for us”.

Speaking about England’s approach, Ben Stokes said that every team has a “certain way” of operating on the field. He added that they will continue to stick to what they have been doing best for the last four-five years that has made them build a better side. Referring to the aggressive tactics of the Indian skipper, Stokes claimed each team is entitled to their own way of operations.

India vs England live streaming details

For India vs England 2nd ODI live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, for India vs England live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). The live streaming of the India vs England 2nd ODI will also available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The venue will also be hosting the last game of the three-match series. The live-action of the second ODI is scheduled to commence from 1:30 PM IST onwards.

Image source: BCCI Twitter