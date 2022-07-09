India Vs England: Birmingham Police Arrest Fan For Racial Abuse During Edgbaston Test

A 32-year-old man has been arrested by Birmingham Police for allegedly committing a "racially aggravated public order offence" during the recently-concluded fifth Test match between India and England. This comes just days after Indian fans took to social media to report incidents of racial abuse, which they claimed took place at Edgbaston Stadium during the fourth day of the rescheduled Test.

Birmingham Police have also confirmed the same and said the arrested man remains in custody for questioning regarding his alleged racist behaviour at the Test match on Monday.

"A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in #Birmingham on Monday. He remains in custody for questioning," Birmingham police wrote on Twitter.

#ARREST | A 32-year-old man has been arrested for a racially aggravated public order offence after reports of racist, abusive behaviour at the test match in #Birmingham on Monday. He remains in custody for questioning. pic.twitter.com/ROp6PVUsUz — Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) July 8, 2022

Earlier, the England and Wales Cricket Broad (ECB) had said that they were concerned to hear the reports of racial abuse during the one-off Test match in Birmingham. The ECB had said that they were in touch with colleagues at Edgbaston, adding it will investigate the matter. The ECB further stated that there is no place for racism in cricket.

"We are very concerned to hear reports of racist abuse at today's Test match. We are in contact with colleagues at Edgbaston who will investigate. There is no place for racism in cricket," ECB tweeted.

England vs India: 5th Test

As far as the fifth Test match is concerned, England defeated India by 7 wickets courtesy of an amazing comeback by the Three Lions in the final innings of the game. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow forged a crucial partnership for England on Day 4 of the Test match to help their side win the game by 7 wickets.

After conceiving a 132-run lead in the first innings, England managed to bowl India out for a low total of 245 runs and then chased down a target of 378 runs with ease. India had scored 416 runs in the first innings, while England were restricted to 284 runs thanks to some fiery bowling by Indian pacers. Bairstow was named the Player of the Match for scoring centuries in both innings of the game.

Image: ECB/Twitter