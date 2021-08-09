India Vs England: Brad Hogg Picks THIS Indian Bowler As 'second' Choice For Playing XI

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has exuded confidence in Team India's pacer Mohammed Siraj and according to him, Siraj is becoming a second choice bowler in the team's playing XI. Mohammed Siraj registered three scalps in the recently-concluded first Test match against England that was contested at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

India vs England: Brad Hogg exudes confidence in Mohammed Siraj

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Brad Hogg hailed Mohammed Siraj's 'brilliance' and at the same time, the veteran left-arm spinner also mentioned that he loves the latter's energy to keep coming in a full-tilt every ball and not afraid to express himself.

The two-time World Cup winner concluded by saying that the Hyderabad speedster is slowly pushing his way as India's second choice bowler in the XI.

Siraj brilliant love his energy to keep coming in a full tilt every ball and not afraid to express himself. Slowly pushing his way as India's second choice bowler in the XI. #INDvENG — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) August 8, 2021

Ind vs Eng: Rain plays spoilsport in Nottingham Test

The contest ended in a stalemate, a winner could not be determined in first India vs England Test match. England was bundled out for 303 in their second innings riding on an outstanding knock of 109 from Test skipper Joe Root as Virat Kohli & Co. had to chase 209 runs for going 1-0 up in the five-match series.

India did get off to a good start before losing their first innings hero KL Rahul for 26. Rahul was caught behind by Jos Buttler off Stuart Broad. However, his opening partner Rohit Sharma and number three batsman Cheteshwar Pujara ensured there were no further hiccups and succeeded in saving their respective wickets.

The visitors needed 157 runs to win with nine wickets in hand on the fifth and final day To start with, it was up to Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara to guide India off to a win. With the ball seaming around, the English bowlers would have fancied their chances as well. Amidst all the excitement and thrill around the last day’s play, the weather gods had other plans. Not a single ball could be bowled on the day as the rain ended up playing spoilsport on Sunday and the series opener was washed out.

The two teams will now lock horns in the second Test match that will be held at the 'Mecca' of Cricket Lord's on August 12.