India Vs England: Broad, Anderson's Exit May Hurt But A Chance For Others, Says Bairstow

Star pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson out of the second Test between England and India. Saqib Mahmood might make a surprise debut at Lords.

Jigyanshushri Mahanta
India vs england

England batsman Johny Bairstow opined that England’s pacers Stuart Broad and James Anderson missing the second Test against India might deplete the team’s bowling attack but at the same time was also an opportunity for the youngsters to rise to the occasion. Stuart Broad will have to wait to play his 150th match by missing the game at Lords after being ruled out of the entire series for tearing his right calf muscle. Whereas, James Anderson is also in doubt for England as he missed the training session on Wednesday morning. The ECB has already called up 24-year old pacer Saqib Mahmood as an injury cover.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson's partnership for England

When asked about playing a Test without the duo of Anderson and Broad, Bairstow told to PTI, “It’s a loss for the team — both have over 1000 wickets between them — so naturally going to be slightly depleted, but it’s also an opportunity for others to go and express themselves, just like it was against Pakistan in the one-dayers recently when the COVID situation happened. We’ve had a lot of people stand up previously. He added, “It’s the nature of professional sport. There will be injury and illness at times. You have to be adaptable within the group.” Bairstow also shared his thoughts on the little silent send-off Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj. He said, “There was absolutely nothing in there — he did not say anything to me, I did not say anything. Don’t think there was anything verbal specific”. 

The first Test between India and England ended in a draw after the fifth day of play was washed out by rain. Batting first, England scored 183 runs in their first innings, and India in reply posted 278 on the scoreboard. In the second innings, England scored 303 runs setting a target of 209 runs for India. India looked like they were in absolute control of the game before it got washed out. England skipper Joe Root top-scored for England in the match with a ton of 109 runs in the second innings.

(With inputs from PTI)

