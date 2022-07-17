India Vs England: Can India Overturn Below-par Record At Manchester In ODI Series Decider?

India will play England in the third ODI of their three-match series on Sunday. The match is slated to take place at Manchester's Old Trafford Stadium. The Rohit Sharma-led side has a below-par ODI record on the ground having won just five games in 11 outings. Rohit Sharma is the only Indian batter to have scored an ODI century at Old Trafford, which came against Pakistan during the 2019 ICC World Cup.

India has played a total of 11 ODI matches at Old Trafford and has won five times and lost six games. England, on the other hand, has played 42 ODI matches at the stadium, of which the side has won 27 games. England has a win-loss ratio of 1.928 in Manchester. In terms of the head-to-head record between India and England at Old Trafford, the home side has an upper hand with a 3-1 lead against the Men in Blue.

The last time Manchester hosted an ODI game was back in 2020 when Australia pulled off the highest successful run chase on this ground. Australia chased down a 305-run target. Australian batters Alex Carrey and Glenn Maxwell each scored a century in the game to help Australia chase down the mammoth total. The team that will win the toss in today's game will most likely elect to field first as teams batting second have won 28 out of the 55 ODIs played at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the three-match series between India and England is currently levelled at 1-1. India won the first game by 10 wickets, while England emerged victorious in the second ODI by 100 runs. Both sides will be eager to win the third match on Sunday in order to secure the series in their favour. India's previous ODI series in England had ended in disappointment as the Men in Blue lost the three-match contest 2-1. It will be interesting to see if India can win the series this time around.

India vs England 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Everton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

