India Vs England: David Lloyd Mocks Javagal Srinath For Rating Ahmedabad Pitch 'Average'

After the first two Test matches of the India vs England series, the two teams moved to Ahmedabad for the final two fixtures. The two cricketing giants battled it out in their first-ever pink ball Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad. It was also the first ever Day-Night Test match between the two nations. Surprisingly, the contest ended within two days as England visibly struggled on the surface. The match referee Javagal Srinath rated the wicket as 'Average' in his assessment but the same has not gone down too well with former England player David Lloyd.

David Lloyd questions ICC for rating Ahmedabad pitch as 'Average'

The cricketer-turned commentator was certainly not pleased with the wicket used for the India vs England 3rd Test match and was also very vocal about his criticism. Apart from Lloyd, several other cricket pundits had also expressed their apprehensions regarding the pitch. However, match referee Javagal Srinath did not feel the wicket fell in the 'Poor' category and rather rated it as 'Average', hence saving India from facing any demerit points in their road to ICC World Test Championship 2021 final.

According to the ICC, a wicket is rated 'poor' if it does not provide an even contest between bat and ball. David Lloyd took to his Twitter account to express his disappointment on the decision as he questioned the apex body for their decision. The ex-cricketer took to his Twitter account, where he suggested that if the Ahmedabad wicket is considered to be an average one, it should be okay for other nations as well to prepare surfaces that disintegrate from the first day itself.

Team India claimed a comprehensive 10-wicket victory in the particular Test. Interestingly, no team could cross the 150-run mark in the encounter, and only Rohit Sharma and Zak Crawley managed to register half-centuries in the contest. England were folded for 112 and 81 in the match, and it was India's Rohit Sharma who looked unfazed with the conditions and played confidently in both the innings.

While many voiced their opinions regarding the ordinary surface, India captain Virat Kohli had a contrasting opinion as he had opined after the Test that the Narendra Modi Stadium wicket was indeed very good for batting, and the ball was coming nicely onto the bat, especially in the first innings.

ICC World Test Championship 2021 final

India advanced to the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship 2021 by winning their four-match Test series against England. New Zealand were the first team to book final berth, and they will clash with India as they look to claim the ultimate championship of the longer format.

Image source: Gujarat Cricket Association Twitter