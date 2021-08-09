India Vs England: Dinesh Karthik Takes Cheeky Dig At Shardul Thakur, Here's What He Said

Dinesh Karthik's innings as a commentator has been pretty impressive so far ever since he took the job at the finals of the World Test Championship. Karthik's commentary has received praises from the cricket commentators for bringing a certain refreshing aspect. The Tamil Nadu cricketer recently got a thumbs up from India’s head coach Ravi Shastri for his stint with the mic. The wicketkeeper-batsman known for his witty comments once again made headlines for his comments on India’s bowling coach during India vs England 1st Test live.

India-England 1st test: Dinesh Karthik comments on Bharat Arun and Shardul Thakur

Speaking on the Sky Sports broadcast on day four of the ongoing first Test match, Karthik praised Shardul Thakur for his bowling however amid all this he also found a way to have a little fun to the scenario. A cricket fan took it to Twitter to share this comment.

“Shardul teaches Bharat Arun more bowling than what Bharat Arun teaches Shardul” - DK. — Cricket With Ash (@CricketWithAsh) August 7, 2021

Dinesh Karthik to no longer play domestic cricket

Dinesh Karthik while speaking to Aakash Chopra recently on the latter's YouTube channel, said he will not play red-ball cricket for his state Tamil Nadu as he doesn't see any future for himself in the longest format. Karthik also said that he does not want to block the chances of budding wicketkeeper-batsman N Jagadeesan, who is currently eyeing a spot in the Indian squad. Earlier the cricketer turned commentator had said that he is looking to find a spot for himself in the Indian team for the T20 World Cup, however, cementing a place in the team is going to be really difficult looking at the strength that India has as a backup.

India tour of England 2021 test series

With the Trent Bridge Test done and dusted, the attention now shifts to IND vs ENG Test 2 which will be hosted by Lord's from August 12-16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25-29. The final two Tests (September 2-6 & 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.