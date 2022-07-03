India Vs England 5th Test Day 3 Live Score: Bumrah Takes A Blinder To Dismiss Stokes

After picking up 35 runs in an over against Stuart Broad, Jasprit Bumrah joined an elite list of Indian batters to score the most runs in an over in every format of the game, which consists of World Cup-winning player Yuvraj Singh and an India-born player who currently plays for the USA. During the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, Yuvraj hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over and became the first person to do so in the format.

While South African great Herschelle Gibbs became the first person to strike six sixes in an over in the 2007 ODI World Cup, India-born player named Jaslaran Malhotra recorded six sixes against PNG and achieved the unique feat. It is pertinent to mention that Jaskaran used to play domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh before he moved to the USA in order to pursue international cricket.