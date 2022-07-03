India Vs England 5th Test Day 3 Live Score: Bumrah Takes A Blinder To Dismiss Stokes

Quick links:
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Jasprit Bumrah took an amazing catch to dismiss Ben Stokes for 25 runs after dropping a sitter in the previous delivery. England at 148/6 in 37.5 overs.
Jonny Bairstow has completed his half-century against India in the fifth Test match. He is the lone half-centurion for England in the fifth Test as of yet. THis is Bairstow's 24th fifty in Tests.
Ben Stokes was dropped on 18 by Shardul Thakur off Mohammed Shami's bowling. To rub salt on the wound, Stokes hit a boundary off the very next delivery.
Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes are on fire as they are taking the Indian bowlers for a ride. They have already hit five boundaries so far.
After a friendly chat on Day 2 of the fifth Test match, Virat Kohli and Jonny Bairstow were seen getting involved in a heated exchange on Day 3. The reason behind the on-field clash is not known yet.
Jasprit Bumrah, who is bowling from the other end for India today, bowled yet another no-ball in his very first over of the day. Ben Stokes hit him for a boundary in the next delivery.
The play on Day 3 has begun with Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes resuming their batting at the overnight score of 84-5. Mohammed Shami is bowling the first over of the day for India.
The play on Day 3 is expected to begin on time at 3:00 pm IST. No signs of rain in Birmingham as of yet.
After picking up 35 runs in an over against Stuart Broad, Jasprit Bumrah joined an elite list of Indian batters to score the most runs in an over in every format of the game, which consists of World Cup-winning player Yuvraj Singh and an India-born player who currently plays for the USA. During the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, Yuvraj hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over and became the first person to do so in the format.
While South African great Herschelle Gibbs became the first person to strike six sixes in an over in the 2007 ODI World Cup, India-born player named Jaslaran Malhotra recorded six sixes against PNG and achieved the unique feat. It is pertinent to mention that Jaskaran used to play domestic cricket for Himachal Pradesh before he moved to the USA in order to pursue international cricket.
Legends of Indian cricket, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag, among Monoj Tiwary and Wasim Jaffer shed their thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah’s feat of almost equalling Yuvraj Singh’s record of 36 runs in an over.
Kya yeh Yuvi hai ya Bumrah!?— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 2, 2022
2007 ki yaad dilaa di.. 😍@YUVSTRONG12 @Jaspritbumrah93 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/vv9rvrrO6K
Stuart Broad after facing the assault from Bumrah- 35 in an over.. haha pic.twitter.com/68kQft72SM— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 2, 2022
Setting benchmarks with the ball in hand became a habit, hence @JaspritBumrah93 decided to shock the world with the bat in hand! 🏏— MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) July 2, 2022
This man is special. Lehra Do 🇮🇳🇮🇳#Bumrah #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/xVQ3h6q4tc
Stuart Broad trying to bounce Bumrah be like 😅 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Gfpr0Snqs8— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 2, 2022
History almost repeated itself during the first innings of India vs England, 5th Test, as England veteran pacer Stuart Broad conceded 35 runs in an over against Jasprit Bumrah. Broad found himself on the receiving end of Yuvraj Singh’s iconic six sixes in an over during the inaugural edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007. Social media overflows with reactions to Bumrah’s historic feat to score so many runs in the over, as the pacer was compared to Yuvraj.
Jasprit Bumrah scores 35 from Stuart Broad 1 over misses 36 runs a over record of Yuvraj Singh against Stuart Broad #INDvsENGpic.twitter.com/iPneVuRMWL— Cric kid (@ritvik5_) July 3, 2022
Just a coincidence that Ravi Shastri was doing commentary when Yuvraj hit Broad for 36 runs and yesterday when Bumrah hit Broad for 35 runs he had once again Mike in the hand alongside Nasser Hussain— Rahul Sharma (@rahul95_sharma) July 3, 2022
Some things change, some don't.#Bumrah #Broad #Yuvraj #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/qTBGcVKDii— Aadya Sharma (@Aadya_Wisden) July 2, 2022
Remove your 'Jasprit Bumrah' mask and show us your face, Yuvraj Singh.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 2, 2022
Another record to the name of stuart broad and again it is against India😊. 35 runs in 1 over.— M.Mohsin (@mohsinnishow) July 3, 2022
India is a nightmare for Stuart Broad. Last was Yuvraj Singh, its Jasprit Bumrah this time.🙂 https://t.co/88hWts6Bra
India skipper Jasprit Bumrah gave India a superb start in the 2nd innings of the 5th Test by dismissing the top 3 batters of England’s lineup within 11 overs. Alex Lees was England’s first wicket to fall on the individual score of six runs in the third over, before removing Zak Crawley on nine runs off 17 balls. Ollie Pope was dismissed on the individual score of 10 runs by Bumrah in the 11th over, which reduced the hosts to 44/3.
Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami chipped in one wicket each on Day 2, as England found themselves at 84/5 in 27 overs as the play concluded. Earlier in the match, Bumrah made headlines for smashing 29 runs against Stuart Broad in an innings, as Broad went on to concede 35 runs in total from it.
If ever Test cricket dies, I won't forgive today's generation of T20 lovers.— Shankar Sharma (@1shankarsharma) July 2, 2022
Just watch India's fast bowling vs England today in the Edgbaston Test. Shami is unplayable. Bumrah & Siraj lethal.
This is REAL CRICKET, bacchha party!!!
3rd wicket for Indian captain comes up, captain leading from the front in bowling.#Bumrah #ENGvINDpic.twitter.com/geQof4quuo— Resanth. (@Cric_Resanth) July 2, 2022
If Eng doesn't put on a gud shw on D3, I only c either rain or a holy miracle 2 spare dem fm a crushing defeat.— Tanmay Tiwary (@tiwary_tanmay) July 3, 2022
Apart fm dat, d way Shami&Bumrah r bowling atm gives d impression dat dey r gon wrap thngs qckly.
It'll b fun 2 watch hw d Baz-bckd Eng side responds 2 dis 1.#INDvsENG
England pacer James Anderson revealed his thoughts on the onslaught by India skipper Jasprit Bumrah on Stuart Broad in the first innings of the match. Board conceded 35 runs in an over against India’s no. 10 batter Bumrah, which is the most expensive over in Test cricket. Following the conclusion of play on Day 2, Anderson came out in defense of Broad and said the bowler was pretty unlucky to face the havoc.
"I thought it was pretty unlucky. There's plenty of top edges, a couple of good shots but that's the plan Ben [Stokes] wanted Broady to go with. Broady stuck to it and on another day when the luck was with Stuart an edge probably would have gone to hand,” Anderson said as per ESPN Cricinfo.
Rain is predicted to break in on Day 3 as well, something that England could ill-afford as they trailed by 332 runs when the uncharitable rain Gods made their umpteenth cameo at the end of Day 2.
England were 84 with five wickets down at stumps on the second day of the rain-hit rescheduled fifth Test against India at Edgbaston. Jonny Bairstow and skipper Ben Stokes were batting on 12 and 0 respectively with England still rallying behind by a mammoth 332 runs.
At the start of the day, Ravindra 'jaddu' Jadeja reaffirmed his position as India's most valuable player across formats as he scored his best Test hundred, 104 off 194 balls. This knock is believed to be of a far better quality than his earlier two, especially if one factors in the conditions, match situation and quality of opposition bowling.
Jadeja hit overall 13 boundaries, and his near four and half hours stay at the crease, gave partner Pant an opportunity to play his natural attacking game, even as the former dourly defended as and when required.
It was an all-round 'Boom-Boom Bumrah' show at Edgbaston. The skipper held sway with a mesmerizing performance, which included a world record feat with the bat and an incisive spell with the ball as India snatched complete control from Ben Stokes & Co. on a rain-interrupted second day of the rescheduled fifth Test here on Saturday.
Having won the toss, England elected to bowl first. Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara opened India's batting campaign in absence of regular opener Rohit Sharma. India witnessed two very early dismissals in the form of Pujara's 13 off 46 and Gill's 17 off 24. Subsequently, Hanuma Vihari and Virat Kohli were also later dismissed by Matthew Potts for 20 and 11 runs respectively. Shreyas Iyer, too, couldn't make an impact with the bat before returning to the pavillion scoring only 15 runs.
It was the partnership of Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja that shielded India from troubled waters. The duo partnered for a total of 222 runs on the board. Pant, however, was dismissed by Joe Root for 146 off 111 balls towards the end of the third session. Jadeja was currently batting at 83 off 163 balls at stumps.
England's Playing XI: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Sam Billings (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson
India's Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah (c)