India Vs England: Final Day Abandoned; First Game Of WTC 23 Cycle Ends In Draw

The opening Test between India and England at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham was poised for an exciting finish. For the first four days, both teams had their moments, but it was India, who had their noses slightly ahead after the closing of play on the fourth day. The visitors needed 157 runs to win with nine wickets in hand. KL Rahul, their top-scorer in the first innings, was already back in the pavilion.

To start with, it was up to Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara to guide India off to a win. With the ball seaming around, the Brits’ bowlers would have fancied their chances as well. However, amidst all the excitement and thrill around the last day’s play, the weather gods had other plans. Not a single ball could be bowled on the day as the rain ended up playing spoilsport on Super Sunday.

Due to the rain, the first match of the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle ended in a draw. At around 15:30 local time, it stopped raining, but 15 minutes later, the heavens again opened up. A while later at 15:50 local time, the match officials threw in their towel. The groundsmen tried their hearts out, but the match had to be abandoned, leading to an anticlimactic ending.

India vs England Joe Root saves the game for England

The English Test skipper has adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-saving ton in the fourth innings. The Yorkshireman scored 109 off 172 balls with the help of 14 fours. It also happened to be his maiden Test ton on home soil after three years.

The right-hander also top-scored for his team in the first innings, getting 64 runs with 11 fours. For India, Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah stole the show. While Rahul scored 84 patient runs, Bumrah was once again brilliant with the ball and chipped in with a five-wicket haul in a 20.4-over spell in the first innings.

India vs England: Joe Root looked in control both technically and in the mind - Mohammad Kaif

Joe Root's footwork was praiseworthy. "However much you praise his footwork, it is less because he goes back and across and then there is a short stride with the left leg. The cover drive he plays, the leg goes towards the ball's line and the bat comes after that." Mohammad Kaif said speaking on Sony Sports.

Image credits: BCCI Twitter