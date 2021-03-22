India Vs England: Glenn McGrath Divulges Major Unknown Fact About Prasidh Krishna

Kolkata Knight Riders speedster Prasidh Krishna was selected in India's squad for the three-match India vs England ODI series. This was Prasidh Krishna's maiden call-up for India in international cricket. The pacer is now in contention to make his potential debut against the Eoin Morgan=led England side. Notably, Krishna plays under the England captain in the IPL.

India vs England: Glenn McGrath congratulates Prasidh Krishna on maiden international call-up

Former Australian legendary bowler Glenn McGrath took to Instagram and congratulated Prasidh Krishna on making a cut to the Indian squad for the ODI series against England. Posting a photo of Krishna in KKR jersey, McGrath wrote, "Congratulations Prasidh Krishna @skiddyy on being selected for India in the ODI’s against England. Well done mate & good luck #IndvEng #mrfpacefoundation #fbc."

Through the congratulatory post, McGrath also revealed that the young Indian pacer is an alumnus of the MRF Pace Foundation. In May 2019, Krishna was selected by the MRF Pace Foundation to undergo a two-week training programme in Australia. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna reaped the rewards of his impressive performances in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In his seven appearances, the fast bowler picked up 14 wickets with a fantastic economy rate of 5.44. With 14 wickets to his name, the bowler was seventh in the list of leading wicket-takers in this season's Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Prasidh Krishna IPL 2021 deal

Prasidh Krishna was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 2018 season of the IPL as a replacement bowler for Kamlesh Nagarkoti. As a result of decent performances, KKR retained him for the 2019 and 2020 seasons as well as the 2021 edition. So far, the Karnataka bowler has picked up 18 wickets in 24 matches with an economy rate of 9.33. The Prasidh Krishna IPL 2021 salary stands at INR 2 crore.

How much is Prasidh Krishna bowling speed and what is Prasidh Krishna fastest ball?

In the 2019 season of the IPL, Prasidh Krishna, who has modelled his action on Brett Lee, made headlines on several occasions as he clocked 140 kph multiple times. The Prasidh Krishna fastest ball was clocked at a whopping 150.22 kph. With such pace, Krishna is expected to do well against an English side if given the opportunity to play.

Prasidh Krishna stats

The Karnataka bowler has so far picked up 18 wickets in 24 matches with an economy rate of 9.33. The Prasidh Krishna stats in domestic cricket make for a decent reading. In 9 first-class, 48 List A and 40 T20s, the KKR pacer has picked up 34, 81 and 33 wickets respectively.

SOURCE: PTI/ IPLT20.COM