India Vs England: Here's How Team India Players Freshen Up During Non-match Days

All the players of Team India and England are currently staying at Hyatt Regency in Ahmedabad for participating in the five-match T20I series that is underway at Narendra Modi Stadium. Since the matches are not played every day there, the cricketers also get together and spend candid time.

How do players keep themselves engaged during non-match days?

According to the hotel staff, when the players are not practising at the stadium, they get together and play PlayStation games, table tennis, pool table, and several board games like Scrabble, Monopoly, Chess and also do karaoke. In fact, the players also get together and bond over games like Mafia and Uno while having dinner.

In fact, the players also developed the preferences for local cuisines over their time while staying in Gujarat. Since the first day, cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli have enjoyed Gujarati delicacies including patra, sev khamani, khaman, fafda and bhakharvadi to name a few.

There are special preferences of every players as to how they spend their day before the match. Interestingly, the players like to relax and go to the spa on their off days and especially one day before the match as well.

“All cricketers prefer deep tissue massage for a minimum of 90 minutes. They have stiff shoulders, glutes, and hamstring and calf muscles. Sometimes it’s so stiff that we have to use a fusion of deep tissue and hot stone to release the knots and loosen the muscle. Players all love to take steam after the massage helps to continue the relaxation of the muscles and removing of toxins. We have been tailor-making our deep tissue into a deep tissue sports massage. That includes a lot of area concern thumb pressure, palm pressure, and knuckling techniques,” shared the staff with Republic.

Food Preferences of players:

Virat Kohli: Organic egg preparations, double shot espresso while workout; Patra and other Gujarati food

Rohit Sharma: Mumbai style fried egg on brown toast, black coffee

KL Rahul: Homestyle bhindi, steamed rice, masala dosa

Hardik Pandya: Faluda, Lasuni palak, dal tadka, Gujarati khichdi, Crispy mushroom

Anushka Sharma: Chamomile tea, organic eggs omelette, egg bhurji and masala dosa by Chef Satish

Natasa Stankovic: Gluten-free pasta in creamy pesto sauce

Rishabh Pant: Podi dosa, Masala omelette