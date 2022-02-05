India Vs England: How To Watch ICC Under-19 World Cup Final LIVE In India, UK, USA?

In a blockbuster ICC Under-19 World Cup final, the Indian youngsters are all set to take on the England youngsters. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday, February 5 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua. India will be gunning for a fifth U19 title and they go into the final as favourites. England on the other hand are back in the final for the first time since 1998 and will be hoping to upset India.

England have played well so far having not faced many issues along their way to the final. They won all five of their matches leading up to the final. India have also won all five of their matches but it has not been smooth sailing. They were down to exactly 11 players for one match and 12 for another but they overcame those hurdles in a dominating fashion to get to the final. This is also India's fourth consecutive U19 World Cup final but they were humbled by the Bangladesh team in the previous edition and will hoping to change that this time around. With the final just around the corner, take a look at how to watch the India vs England ICC Under-19 World Cup final live in India, the US and the UK.

How to watch India vs England live in India?

For fans that would like to catch the blockbuster action live they can tune into the Star Sports Network as they hold the broadcasting for the entire tournament. The match can also be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app or website. The match will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday, February 5 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.

India vs England live streaming in the UK

For cricket fans in the UK that would like to catch their budding stars taking on the Indian team, they can head to Sky Sports Network. The match will be live streamed on the Sky Sports Cricket app or website. The match will begin at 1:00 PM GMT on Saturday, February 5 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.

India vs England live streaming in the USA

For cricket enthusiasts in the US, they can catch the action of the youngsters in the final by tuning in to the Willow Channel on their television sets. They can also head to the Willow TV app or website to live stream the match. The match will begin at 8:00 AM ET on Saturday, February 5 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua.

Image: @BCCI/@ICC/Twitter