India Vs England: Injured Finger Rules Out Washington Sundar; Avesh Khan Under Observation

In a blow for Team India before the start of the 5-match test series against England, all-rounder Washington Sundar and pacer Avesh Khan have reportedly been ruled out of the series. This comes as a massive jolt for Team India as opener Shubman Gill is already back to his home due to a shin injury. The injury of Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan came during India's three-day warm-up match against County Select XI.

As per ANI, Washington Sundar has now been ruled out of the Test series with a finger injury, while reserve pacer Avesh Khan is also out after fracturing his finger in the ongoing warm-up game in Durham. Avesh Khan, who was playing for County Select XI, against India in the warm-up match sustained a thumb injury. Avesh Khan hurt his finger while bowling in the match against Indians. He was injured when he tried to stop a ball hit by Hanuma Vihari in the 35th over. Avesh had bowled 9.5 overs for 41 runs without picking up a wicket when he walked off.

"Sundar has hurt his finger and will take around six weeks to be 100 percent. He won't be taking part in the Test matches," the source in the know of developments said, as reported by ANI.

Notably, the BCCI is yet to make an official announcement on Washington Sundar and Avesh Khan. However, the BCCI had shared injury status of Avesh Khan on Wednesday.

"UPDATE - Fast bowler Avesh Khan remains under observation of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking any further part on Day 2 and Day 3 of the warm-up game," tweeted BCCI.

UPDATE - Fast bowler Avesh Khan remains under observation of the BCCI Medical Team. He will not be taking any further part on Day 2 and Day 3 of the warm-up game. https://t.co/Owc7fQpBL0 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2021

Rohit Sharma led Team India into the warm-up match in Durham as Team India skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane were also not 100 percent and that saw them skip the ongoing warm-up game. While Kohli had been advised to rest after he felt stiffness in his back late on Monday evening, vice-captain Rahane had mild swelling around his left upper hamstring which has been addressed by an injection.

India vs England schedule

1st Test: August 4 to August 8, beginning at 3:30 PM IST

2nd Test: August 12 to August 16, beginning at 3:30 PM IST

3rd Test: August 25 to August 29, beginning at 3:30 PM IST

4th Test: September 2 to September 6, beginning at 3:30 PM IST

5th Test: September 10 to September 14, beginning at 3:30 PM IST

(Image Credits: @BCCI/Twitter/PTI)