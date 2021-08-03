India Vs England: James Anderson Hopes Kohli & Co. Won't 'complain' About Nottingham Pitch

Veteran pacer James Anderson has said that Team India should not have any complaints if they leave a bit of grass on the pitch during the first Test match that will be played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Wednesday.

It so happened that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had recently shared an image of the Nottingham wicket on their official Twitter and it was a grassy surface which means that the match might be played on a green top wicket.

A look at the wicket three days out from the 1st Test at Trent Bridge.



Thoughts 🤔#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/hcUrP3NzbX — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2021

India vs England: James Anderson hopes Kohli & Co. have no complaints about Nottingham wicket

During an exclusive interview with Sportstar, James Anderson said he is sure that the curators are going to trim some grass out and might roll it as well. Jimmy then reckoned that the visitors should not have any complaints whatsoever even if they do leave a bit of grass on the surface.

Giving further clarification on the same, the 39-year-old recalled England's tour of India earlier this year where more discussions were happening about the Indian pitches (turning tracks) instead of the game which worked extremely well in India's favor and that Kohli & Co. used the home advantage to their benefit.

"A green pitch brings India's seam attack into the game as well. We want pace and carry on the pitches because we know quite often it is going to swing here, so we want that extra carry", James Anderson added.

England Pitch

It so happened that England who had drawn first blood during the away series against India earlier this year failed to make adjustments on the spin-friendly wickets of India and were left bamboozled on the rank-turners as they ended up conceding the series 3-1.

Cricket pundits especially Michael Vaughan cried foul ever since Day 1 of the second Test match in Chennai and this continued for the remainder of the series.

Now, the ball is in England's court since they are the home team and it now remains to be seen whether any amount of grass will be taken out from the surface on what indeed looks like a green wicket.

India vs England: Did England pitch ever hurt India's chances?

During Team India's previous visit to England in 2018, the second Test match at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's which was played on a perfect green track saw Virat Kohli & Co. suffer a humiliating defeat by an innings and 129 runs on Day 4 as England ended up taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. In the same match, none of the Indian players had managed to score the 50-run mark as James Anderson and Stuart Broad wreaked havoc on the flat green pitch. At the same time, this was also Team India's biggest defeat at the venue since 1974 where the Indian team led by the late Ajit Wadekar had lost by an innings and 285 runs.