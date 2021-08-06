India Vs England: James Anderson Speaks On 'outpouring Of Emotions' After Dismissing Kohli

After bowling out England for just 138 runs in their first innings, Team India looked in control of India vs England's 1st Test. However, the host staged a comeback by picking up four Indian wickets to reduce the visitors to 125/4 with veteran pacer James Anderson coming to the party picking up two wickets. Anderson picked up wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and most importantly Team India skipper Virat Kohli with both batsmen edging the ball to Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

India vs England: James Anderson on picking up Virat Kohli's wicket

The wicket of Virat Kohli for a duck tilted the balance of the match in England's favour. It was a peach of a delivery by Anderson as he pitched up the delivery, forcing Kohli to go for a forward push. However, the Indian skipper played the ball with an angled bat, due to which it took an outside edge and was taken by the wicketkeeper behind the stumps. The 39-year-old pacer (Anderson) ran in jubilation at Trent Bridge.

Speaking about Virat Kohli's wicket at the end of the day's play, Anderson said, “I feel like I’ve challenged Virat in that area before. He either played or missed or left it. He’s always been good enough to sort of getting through and today it was just one of those days where he nicked it. Getting Kohli out that early was quite unusual,”. He further added, " He’s such a big wicket. To bowl the ball exactly where I wanted it to and for him to nick it as well. It was just an outpouring of emotions to get the team back into the game. Getting their best player out is something that doesn’t happen all that often.”

“To be honest it’s not really something that we thought about too much, particularly to him. What we try to do as a group is trying to challenge that fourth stump area, the defence as much as possible. Obviously to get a couple of quick ones like that is really important, especially with Virat being such an influential player for them. Always good to get him early.”

India vs England recap

Team India was left reeling at 125/4 at the end of Day 2 with KL Rahul (57*) and Rishabh Pant (7*) at the crease. Opener Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane were all sent back to the pavilion on Day 2. The visitors are trailing by 58 runs in the first innings and with KL Rahul being the set batsman on the field, Team India will be hoping for him to reach the three-figure mark.