India Vs England: Jos Buttler Named stand-in Captain For Remaining ODIs, Morgan Ruled Out

England's explosive wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has been named as the stand-in captain for the remaining two ODIs against India. England's limited over captain Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of the ODI series after he suffered a split in the webbing between his right thumb and index finger that required four stitches. England was defeated by India in the first ODI by 66 runs at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Apart from skipper Morgan, the middle-order batsman Sam Billings has also been ruled out of the 2nd ODI due to a bruised left collar bone.

As per reports, Liam Livingstone will make his ODI debut in the second ODI in Pune as he fills in one spot in England's batting order. On the other hand, Dawid Malan, the top-ranked T20 batsman who was travelling with the squad as cover, has been drafted into the squad and is available for selection.

Both Morgan and Billings came out for practice on Thursday, however, the English skipper soon declared himself unfit after he faced problems in fielding and catching the ball properly.

"I had the hand re-dressed before the start of training today but it quickly became apparent that I found myself protecting the injury and getting into the wrong positions to catch the ball. There's nowhere to hide on the field in international cricket these days, especially in limited-over formats so it didn't require any great thought to make myself unavailable," said Morgan in a statement. READ | Eoin Morgan exudes confidence in Jos Butler as he calls him greatest white-ball cricketer

Eoin Morgan also expressed his confidence in Jos Buttler and said that he has every confidence in him. "It was a freak injury and it's extremely frustrating but there's nothing I can do about it. It's now just a case of letting the cut heal. I have every confidence in Jos and the rest of the squad coping without me," added Morgan.

