India Vs England: KL Rahul's Simple Food Preferences Out In The Open, Set To Win Fans Over

KL Rahul is currently in Ahmedabad as he features in India’s squad for their limited-overs home series against England. He played the first two T20Is against the visitors at the Narendra Modi Stadium. As he continues to stay with his teammates for the remainder of the series in Ahmedabad, here is a look at the cricketer’s food preferences in order to adjust to the team’s bio-bubble.

A source from the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Ahmedabad, in an interaction with Republic World, claimed that several Indian players have made changes to their diet during their stay there. KL Rahul has opted for a simple diet as he has been eating homestyle bhindi, steamed rice and masala dosa. It may come as a pleasant surprise for some since Rahul is known more for his flamboyant image on the field courtesy his attacking style of batting and love for tattoos and kickboxing being well known.

However, it is likely that with this diet, Rahul's fitness is expected to remain intact although others in the team have opted for eggs as well to maintain their energy levels. Here is a look at the food preferences of KL Rahul along with some of the other leading Indian cricketers during the India vs England series.

Virat Kohli diet: Organic egg preparations, double shot espresso while workout; Patra and other Gujarati food

Rohit Sharma diet: Mumbai style fried egg on brown toast, black coffee

Hardik Pandya diet: Faluda, Lasuni palak, Dal Tadka, Gujarati khichdi, Crispy mushroom

Rishabh Pant diet: Podi dosa, Masala omelette

KL Rahul batting records in competitive cricket

The KL Rahul batting records composes of some staggering numbers. He is one of only three Indian cricketers to have scored at least one century in each of the three international formats. Ever since he made his debut for India back in 2014, he has played 36 Tests, 35 ODIs and 47 T20Is. Across all his appearances, the stylish right-handed batsman has scored 4,881 runs with 11 tons and 31 half-centuries.

How much is KL Rahul net worth?

According to caknowledge.com, the KL Rahul net worth is estimated to be â‚¹62 crore ($8.5 million). His net worth composes of the salary he receives from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for being an active cricket player. The KL Rahul net worth also comprises of the income he receives from the Punjab Kings franchise for his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma diet aside, England’s tour of India will now continue with the third T20I. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, March 16 and it will be hosted by the same venue. After the T20Is, the two teams will play a set of three ODIs in Pune to cap-off the two-month long tour.

