India Vs England Live Updates: Skipper Kohli Leads From The Front As India Level Series

Virat Kohli & Co. will be hoping to level the five-match series by registering a win under their belt when they meet England in the second T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday

22:31 IST, March 14th 2021 Skipper Kohli leads from the front as India level T20I series with a seven-wicket win India beat England by seven wickets to level the five-match T20I series 1-1. Skipper Virat Kohli remains unbeaten on a 49-ball 73

22:14 IST, March 14th 2021 Virat Kohli scores a match-winning fifty Skipper Virat Kohli registers his 26th fifty in the shortest format of the game

22:09 IST, March 14th 2021 Pant walks back for a 13-ball 26 India are 130/3 after 13.5 overs

21:56 IST, March 14th 2021 India breach the three-figure mark in the 12th over India are 100/2 after 11.1 overs

21:51 IST, March 14th 2021 Adil Rashid has the last laugh, traps Kishan plumb in front of the wicket for 56 India are 94/2 at the halfway mark

21:48 IST, March 14th 2021 Ishan Kishan registers an outstanding half-century on debut Maiden international fifty for young Ishan Kishan

21:46 IST, March 14th 2021 Kohli-Kishan make England bowlers toil hard for wickets India are 80/1 after 9 overs

21:30 IST, March 14th 2021 50 up for India at the end of Powerplay overs India are 50/1 after 6 overs

21:17 IST, March 14th 2021 Skipper Kohli-Kishan rebuild for India after losing KL Rahul early on India are 20/1 after 3.2 overs

21:14 IST, March 14th 2021 Harsha Bhogle reckons that 165 is a 'gettable' total as India look level the T20I series Even though the ball is gripping a bit, this should be gettable. India were really good in the back 5. Just 35/2 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 14, 2021

