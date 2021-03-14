India Vs England Live Updates: Skipper Kohli Leads From The Front As India Level Series

Virat Kohli & Co. will be hoping to level the five-match series by registering a win under their belt when they meet England in the second T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday
22:31 IST, March 14th 2021
Skipper Kohli leads from the front as India level T20I series with a seven-wicket win
India beat England by seven wickets to level the five-match T20I series 1-1. Skipper Virat Kohli remains unbeaten on a 49-ball 73
22:14 IST, March 14th 2021
Virat Kohli scores a match-winning fifty
Skipper Virat Kohli registers his 26th fifty in the shortest format of the game
22:09 IST, March 14th 2021
Pant walks back for a 13-ball 26
India are 130/3 after 13.5 overs
21:56 IST, March 14th 2021
India breach the three-figure mark in the 12th over
India are 100/2 after 11.1 overs
21:51 IST, March 14th 2021
Adil Rashid has the last laugh, traps Kishan plumb in front of the wicket for 56
India are 94/2 at the halfway mark
21:48 IST, March 14th 2021
Ishan Kishan registers an outstanding half-century on debut
Maiden international fifty for young Ishan Kishan
21:46 IST, March 14th 2021
Kohli-Kishan make England bowlers toil hard for wickets
India are 80/1 after 9 overs
21:30 IST, March 14th 2021
50 up for India at the end of Powerplay overs
India are 50/1 after 6 overs
21:17 IST, March 14th 2021
Skipper Kohli-Kishan rebuild for India after losing KL Rahul early on
India are 20/1 after 3.2 overs
21:14 IST, March 14th 2021
Harsha Bhogle reckons that 165 is a 'gettable' total as India look level the T20I series
