India Vs England Live: Ben Stokes Warned For Using Saliva On Ball, Takes Catch Immediately

The India vs England 2nd ODI went underway on Friday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. England’s interim captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field first. Just within the first few overs of the day, visiting all-rounder Ben Stokes received an official warning from the match officials regarding the use of saliva on the ball.
Team News:March 26, 2021
In the fourth over of the Indian innings, Ben Stokes was caught applying saliva on the ball. He received an official warning from the on-field umpires. As part of the COVID-19 restrictions, applying saliva on the ball has been prohibited by the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Interestingly, later in the same over, Ben Stokes took a smart catch at slips to send Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan back to the pavilion. The ‘Player of the Match’ of the previous game, Dhawan managed to score just four today during his troubled 17-ball stay at the crease. He was dismissed by lanky English pacer Reece Topley in the penultimate ball of the fourth over.
The match is being played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The venue will also be hosting the last game of the three-match series on March 28. The live-action of the second ODI commenced at 1:30 PM IST earlier on Friday.
At the time of publishing, India reached 41-2 after 10 overs. Both Indian openers, i.e. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, had departed back to the pavilion. Captain Virat Kohli was batting at the crease and he was recently joined by KL Rahul. Apart from Reece Topley, all-rounder Sam Curran was also among the wicket-takers for the visitors.
