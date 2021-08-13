India Vs England Live Streaming 2nd Test Day 2: How To Watch IND Vs ENG Test Match Online

India starts day 2 of second India vs England Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground on a high, after finishing day 1 at 276/3. Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul together achieved the milestone of the first opening partnership of fifty-plus runs in the first innings for India in Test matches at the Lord’s since 1952. Rahul scored an unbeaten 127 at the end of the first day with Ajinkya Rahane partnering him at the other end. Rohit also proved his dominance in World cricket by scoring a fighting 83 runs in the tough conditions at the home of cricket, Lord's. On the other hand, skipper Virat Kohli scored a valuable 42 runs before getting dismissed by pacer Ollie Robinson. Meanwhile, Cheteswar Pujara’s poor run of form continued in tests as he managed to score only 9 runs during his stay at the pitch.

How To Watch IND vs ENG Test Match Live Streaming and Online

Fans in India and around the world can watch the second India vs England Test live on the SONY SIX channels- Sony Six/ Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD, and Sony Ten 4. Viewers can also watch the online live stream of the match by downloading the SonyLiv app. The test series will also be broadcasted on JioTV as well. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of England for the Indian Sub-continent.

India’s tour of England started almost two months ago, after the completion of the first ICC Test Championship in June. New Zealand won the inaugural edition of the Test championship by defeating India in the finals. The second leg of the ICC World Test Championship started with India vs England test series and will conclude two years later in 2023. The first Test match of the series ended in a draw after the entire fifth day of the match got washed out due to rain. The test series started on August 4 and will continue till September 14 at the end of the fifth and final Test. Meanwhile, the ECB has released English players Ollie Pope and Dom Bess who didn't feature in either of the first two tests to participate in the Royal London Cup matches.

(Image Source: Indian Cricket Team- Instagram)