India Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs ENG 1st ODI In India, UK & USA?

England and India are all set to lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday. The match, which is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. IST, will take place at Kennington Oval in London. Both sides will look to win the first ODI in order to secure an early lead in the three-match contest. India will enter the match fresh off of a victory in a T20I series, which should boost their confidence to perform well against the world champions.

India vs England 1st ODI: How to watch the match in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the ODI series between the Men in Blue and the Three Lions on Sony Sports Network. Sony Six and Sony Six HD TV channels will carry live coverage of the first One-Day International between India and England. The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

India vs England 1st ODI: How to watch the match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Network will broadcast the first ODI match between India and England. The live coverage of the game will be available on Sky Sports Cricket TV channel. The Sky Go app will provide access to the live streaming of the match. In the UK, the first ODI is scheduled to start at 1:00 pm.

India vs England 1st ODI: How to watch the match in the US?

For cricket fans in the United States of America, Willow TV will carry the live coverage of the first One-Day International match between England and India. In the US, the game is set to begin at 8:00 a.m.

India vs England 1st ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Reece Topley, Matt Parkinson.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

India vs England 1st ODI: Full squads

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Image: Instagram/@JosButtler/bcci.tv