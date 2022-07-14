India Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd ODI In India, UK & USA?

After pocketing the T20I series 2-1, Team India began the ODI series with a crushing 10-wicket win over England. The IND vs ENG 2nd ODI will be played at Lord's cricket ground on Thursday, June 14 and will begin at 5:30 PM IST. The Men in Blue will look to wrap up the series by winning the match, while England will fight to keep the series alive.

India vs England 1st ODI was all about Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah's terrific spell that demolished star-studded England's batting lineup. Bumrah account for six England wickets and gave away just 19 runs making him the Indian bowler with the best bowling figure against England. The fiery spell from the 28-year-old saw England bowled out for 110 runs. Rohit Sharma's breezy knock of 76 not out in 58 balls along with Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 31 was enough for the team to get past the finish line. Let's take a look at details regarding India vs England 2nd ODI live streaming

India vs England 2nd ODI live streaming

For Cricket fans in India, the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network. Sony Six and Sony Six HD TV channels. India vs England 2nd ODI live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

India vs England 2nd ODI: How to watch the match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Network will broadcast the first ODI match between India and England. The live coverage of the game will be available on Sky Sports Cricket TV channel. The Sky Go app will provide access to the live streaming of the match. The India vs England 2nd ODI is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: How to watch the match in the US?

For cricket lovers in the United States of America, the IND vs ENG 2nd ODI match will be available on Willow TV. In the US, the game is set to begin at 8:00 a.m.

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI predicted XI

England predicted XI

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Sam Curran, Reece Topley.

India predicted XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.