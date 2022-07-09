India Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd T20I In India, UK & USA?

India and England are all set to play the second T20I of the three-match series on Saturday. The match will take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. IST. India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series courtesy of a massive 50-run win in the first game on Thursday. England will look to win the second match in order to remain alive in the contest.

India vs England 2nd T20I: How to watch the match in India?

In India, cricket enthusiasts can tune in to Sony Sports Network to watch the ongoing T20I series against England. The 2nd T20I between India and England will be live broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

India vs England 2nd T20I: How to watch the match in the UK?

Sky Sports Network will broadcast the second T20I between India and England in the United Kingdom. The match will be live telecast on Sky Sports Cricket. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Sky Go app. The 2nd T20I is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. in the UK.

India vs England 2nd T20I: How to watch the match in the US?

The second T20I between India and England will live broadcast on Willow TV for viewers in the United States. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. in the US.

India vs England 2nd T20I: Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson.

India vs England 2nd T20I: Full squads

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.

England's squad: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.

