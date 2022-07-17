India Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs ENG 3rd ODI In India, UK & USA?

India and England are all set to lock horns against each other in the third One-Day International of their three-match series on Sunday. The game will be held at Manchester's Old Trafford Stadium. India and England each took home a victory in the series' previous two games. India won the first ODI by a huge margin of 10 wickets, while England defeated India by 100 runs in the third ODI to tie the series 1-1. The third game of the series will serve as a decider, with the team that wins the match taking the trophy home.

India vs England: How to watch the 3rd ODI in India?

Sony Sports Network is carrying the live telecast of the ongoing bilateral series between India and England in the country. The third ODI between India and England will be live broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD TV channels. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLiv app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m IST.

India vs England: How to watch the 3rd ODI in the UK?

Sky Sports Network has the rights to broadcast the ongoing ODI series between India and England in the United Kingdom. Sky Sports Cricket will carry the live telecast of the third ODI between India and England. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Sky Go app. In the UK, the match will begin at 11:00 a.m.

India vs England: How to watch the 3rd ODI in the US?

Willow TV will broadcast live coverage of the third One-Day International match between England and India for cricket fans in the United States of America. The game is scheduled to start at 6:00 a.m. in the US.

India vs England 3rd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Craig Everton, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India vs England: Full squads

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

England: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

Image: BCCI