India Vs England Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs ENG 3rd T20I In India, UK & USA?

The third T20I of the three-match series between India and England is all set to take place on Sunday at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. The match is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. IST. India have already secured the three-match series courtesy of their back-to-back wins in the first two matches. India won the first match by 50 runs and then registered a comprehensive 49-run victory in the second match. England will look for a consolation win the third match.

India vs England 3rd T20I: How to watch the match in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the ongoing T20I series against England on Sony Sports Network. Sony Six and Sony Six HD TV channels will carry the live coverage of the third T20I between India and England. The SonyLIV app and website will offer live streaming of the game.

India vs England 3rd T20I: How to watch the match in the UK?

In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Network will air the third T20I match between India and England. Live coverage of the game will be available on Sky Sports Cricket. The Sky Go app will provide access to the live streaming of the game. In the UK, the match is scheduled to start at 2.30 p.m.

India vs England 3rd T20I: How to watch the match in the US?

For American fans, Willow TV will telecast the third T20 international match between England and India. In the US, the game is set to start at 9.30 a.m.

India vs England 2nd T20I: Predicted XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Virat Kohli, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson.

India vs England 2nd T20I: Full squads

India's squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik.

England's squad: Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.

Image: ecb.co.uk