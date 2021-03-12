England Defeat India In The First T20I By 8 Wickets, Take Lead In 5-match Series

Quick links:
England defeat India by 8 wickets to go 1-0 up in the 5-match series
England need 3 runs off 5 overs to take lead in the 5-match series.
At the non-strikers end as Washington Sundar moved to leap Malan's catch, Bairstow's intervention disabled the spinner to hold onto the catch which led to a short verbal duet between the two. The players had to be separated by the umpires.
After a series of poor performances, Bairstow seems to have found form as continues to strike hard, bagging frequent boundaries.
England are 89/2 after 11.1 overs
England are 81/1 at the halfway mark
England are 72/1 after 8 overs
England are 57/0
England are 10/0 after 2 overs
England openers make their way out to the middle
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.