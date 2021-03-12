Last Updated:

England Defeat India In The First T20I By 8 Wickets, Take Lead In 5-match Series

Both teams will be hoping to prove a point in the upcoming five-match T20I series as ICC T20 World 2021 preparations get underway.

India vs England
22:12 IST, March 12th 2021
Malan finishes off in style

England defeat India by 8 wickets to go 1-0 up in the 5-match series

22:10 IST, March 12th 2021
England inch towards victory

England need 3 runs off 5 overs to take lead in the 5-match series.

22:04 IST, March 12th 2021
Sundar & Bairstow trade barbs

At the non-strikers end as Washington Sundar moved to leap Malan's catch, Bairstow's intervention disabled the spinner to hold onto the catch which led to a short verbal duet between the two. The players had to be separated by the umpires. 

22:00 IST, March 12th 2021
Bairstow ups attack

After a series of poor performances, Bairstow seems to have found form as continues to strike hard, bagging frequent boundaries. 

21:50 IST, March 12th 2021
Jason Roy falls one short of a deserving 50

England are 89/2 after 11.1 overs

21:42 IST, March 12th 2021
India gunning for quick wickets as England make this run chase look easy

England are 81/1 at the halfway mark

21:32 IST, March 12th 2021
Yuzvendra Chahal breaks the opening partnership, traps Buttler plumb in front of the wicket

England are 72/1 after 8 overs

21:26 IST, March 12th 2021
England making a merry of this run chase

England are 57/0

21:04 IST, March 12th 2021
The visitors are off to a good start

England are 10/0 after 2 overs

20:54 IST, March 12th 2021
Stay Tuned as England's run chase gets underway

England openers make their way out to the middle

 

