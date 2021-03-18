Last Updated:

India Vs England Live Updates: India Win By 8 Runs, Stay Alive In The T20I Series

Team India will be leaving no stone unturned as they look to stay alive in the ongoing T20I series against England. The visitors are currently leading the series by a 2-1 margin

Karthik Nair
23:16 IST, March 18th 2021
India win by 8 runs to stay alive in the T20I series

The decider to be played on Saturday at Narendra Modi Stadium

23:14 IST, March 18th 2021
Chris Jordan fall as India right on top to take a 2-1 lead

 

23:11 IST, March 18th 2021
Match evenly poised as England need 10 runs off last three deliveries. Pressure back on India

 

22:59 IST, March 18th 2021
Hardik Pandya cleans up Sam Curran as England stare down the barrel

England are 153/7 after 18 overs

22:54 IST, March 18th 2021
150 comes up for England in the 18th over

England are 150/6 in the 17.2 overs

22:48 IST, March 18th 2021
Two in two for Shardul Thakur as skipper Eoin Morgan takes a long walk back to the dugout

England reeling at 141/6 after 16.3 overs

22:45 IST, March 18th 2021
India celebrate as Ben Stokes agonizingly falls short of a deserving 50

Stokes departs for 46.

England are 140/5 in the 17th over

22:43 IST, March 18th 2021
Indian bowlers look to rediscover their rhythm in the death overs

England are 140/4 after 16 overs

22:36 IST, March 18th 2021
Rahul Chahar breaks a dangerous partnership, scalps Jonny Bairstow

England are 131/4 after 14.5 overs

22:30 IST, March 18th 2021
50-run partnership comes up between Jonny Bairstow & Ben Stokes for the fourth-wicket stand

England are 118/3 after 14 overs

 

