India Vs England Live Updates: India Win By 8 Runs, Stay Alive In The T20I Series

Team India will be leaving no stone unturned as they look to stay alive in the ongoing T20I series against England. The visitors are currently leading the series by a 2-1 margin

23:16 IST, March 18th 2021 India win by 8 runs to stay alive in the T20I series The decider to be played on Saturday at Narendra Modi Stadium

23:14 IST, March 18th 2021 Chris Jordan fall as India right on top to take a 2-1 lead 3⃣ down! 👌👌@hardikpandya7 picks his first wicket of the match as he dismisses Jason Roy. 👍👍@Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/TYCBHIV89r pic.twitter.com/zBtmRnOYRh — BCCI (@BCCI) March 18, 2021

23:11 IST, March 18th 2021 Match evenly poised as England need 10 runs off last three deliveries. Pressure back on India Second wicket for @rdchahar1! 👌👌



The leg-spinner dismisses Jonny Bairstow.



England lose their 4th wicket in the chase. @Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia



Follow the match 👉 https://t.co/TYCBHIV89r pic.twitter.com/mjVfMB8udG — BCCI (@BCCI) March 18, 2021

22:59 IST, March 18th 2021 Hardik Pandya cleans up Sam Curran as England stare down the barrel England are 153/7 after 18 overs

22:54 IST, March 18th 2021 150 comes up for England in the 18th over England are 150/6 in the 17.2 overs

22:48 IST, March 18th 2021 Two in two for Shardul Thakur as skipper Eoin Morgan takes a long walk back to the dugout England reeling at 141/6 after 16.3 overs

22:45 IST, March 18th 2021 India celebrate as Ben Stokes agonizingly falls short of a deserving 50 Stokes departs for 46. England are 140/5 in the 17th over

22:43 IST, March 18th 2021 Indian bowlers look to rediscover their rhythm in the death overs England are 140/4 after 16 overs

22:36 IST, March 18th 2021 Rahul Chahar breaks a dangerous partnership, scalps Jonny Bairstow England are 131/4 after 14.5 overs

22:30 IST, March 18th 2021 50-run partnership comes up between Jonny Bairstow & Ben Stokes for the fourth-wicket stand England are 118/3 after 14 overs

