India Vs England Live Updates: Jos Buttler Powers England To An Emphatic Eight-wicket Win

After having leveled the five-match series 1-1, both India and England will be hoping to take the lead by winning the third game in Ahmedabad on Tuesday
22:36 IST, March 16th 2021
Jos Buttler's blistering knock helps England take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series
The visitors are now 2-1 up in the five-match T20I series
22:32 IST, March 16th 2021
The visitors are on the verge of taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series
England are 150/2 after 18 overs
22:30 IST, March 16th 2021
England making easy work of this run chase
England are 148/2 after 17.3 overs
22:25 IST, March 16th 2021
Dropped catches add insult to India's wounds
England are 139/2 after 16.3 overs
22:18 IST, March 16th 2021
Jos Buttler-Jonny Bairstow taking the game away from India
England are 127/2 after 15 overs
22:11 IST, March 16th 2021
England batsmen making India toil hard for wickets
England are 113/2 after 13.3 overs
22:02 IST, March 16th 2021
England breach the three-figure mark in the 12th over
England are 102/2 after 12 overs
21:50 IST, March 16th 2021
A much-needed breakthrough for India at this stage of the game
England are 81/2 in the 10th over
21:46 IST, March 16th 2021
Jos Buttler's quickfire 26-ball 50 adds momentum to England's run chase
England are 78/1 after 9 overs
21:41 IST, March 16th 2021
Indian bowlers gunning for quick wickets
India are 68/1 after 8 overs
Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.