India Vs England Live Updates: India Win By 36 Runs To Clinch The T20I Series

India & England will be hoping to take the T20I series by registering a win under their belt in the series-deciding 5th T20I on Saturday as both teams are tied with two wins apiece.

22:53 IST, March 20th 2021 India register a comfortable win by 36 runs to seal the five-match T20I series 4⃣-0⃣-1⃣5⃣-2⃣! 👏👏



Excellent stuff with the ball from @BhuviOfficial! 👍👍@Paytm #INDvENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/M5LiVxl9ES — BCCI (@BCCI) March 20, 2021

22:50 IST, March 20th 2021 Shardul Thakur has the last laugh, removes Chris Jordan England are 174/8 after 19.3 overs

22:48 IST, March 20th 2021 Jofra Archer is run out as England find it difficult to reduce their deficit England are 168/7 after 19.1 overs

22:45 IST, March 20th 2021 Ben Stokes is caught behind as England lose their way in the run chase England are 165/6 after 18.3 overs Trust @imShard to do the job! He picks up 2 wickets in an over to seize control!



Hang on and @hardikpandya7 too strikes in the next over!



ENG 142-5 after 15.3 overs and need 83 runs in 27 balls. https://t.co/esxKh1iZRh #INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/WbNo1hwAeA — BCCI (@BCCI) March 20, 2021

22:42 IST, March 20th 2021 With the game having slipped away from their hands, the visitors will be hoping to reduce their deficit England are 163/5 after 18 overs

22:37 IST, March 20th 2021 Michael Vaughan picks India as the favorites to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in their own backyard later this year India have adapted brilliantly in this series ... the better team have won ... Add @Jaspritbumrah93 & @imjadeja to this team in Indian conditions & they are favourites to win the T20 World Cup ... Great series to watch .. #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 20, 2021

22:35 IST, March 20th 2021 Shardul Thakur continues from where he had left off in the previous game, picks up two big wickets in an over once again ☝️ Jonny Bairstow

☝️ Dawid Malan



Two wickets in one over for Shardul Thakur! #INDvENG | https://t.co/7vTTjtwucR pic.twitter.com/dQvZs8P4uZ — ICC (@ICC) March 20, 2021

22:32 IST, March 20th 2021 150 up for England in the 17th over England are 150/5 after 16.3 overs

22:26 IST, March 20th 2021 Skipper Eoin Morgan falls cheaply as England lose half their side England are 142/5 after 15.3 overs

22:23 IST, March 20th 2021 Shardul Thakur castles Dawid Malan as England are staring down the barrel England are 142/4 after 15 overs

