Last Updated:

India Vs England Live Updates: India Win By 36 Runs To Clinch The T20I Series

India & England will be hoping to take the T20I series by registering a win under their belt in the series-deciding 5th T20I on Saturday as both teams are tied with two wins apiece.

Written By
Karthik Nair
India vs England
India & England will be hoping to take the T20I series by registering a win under their belt in the series-deciding 5th T20I on Saturday as both teams are tied with two wins apiece.
pointer
22:53 IST, March 20th 2021
India register a comfortable win by 36 runs to seal the five-match T20I series

 

pointer
22:50 IST, March 20th 2021
Shardul Thakur has the last laugh, removes Chris Jordan

England are 174/8 after 19.3 overs

pointer
22:48 IST, March 20th 2021
Jofra Archer is run out as England find it difficult to reduce their deficit

England are 168/7 after 19.1 overs

pointer
22:45 IST, March 20th 2021
Ben Stokes is caught behind as England lose their way in the run chase

England are 165/6 after 18.3 overs

 

pointer
22:42 IST, March 20th 2021
With the game having slipped away from their hands, the visitors will be hoping to reduce their deficit

England are 163/5 after 18 overs

pointer
22:37 IST, March 20th 2021
Michael Vaughan picks India as the favorites to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in their own backyard later this year

 

pointer
22:35 IST, March 20th 2021
Shardul Thakur continues from where he had left off in the previous game, picks up two big wickets in an over once again

 

pointer
22:32 IST, March 20th 2021
150 up for England in the 17th over

England are 150/5 after 16.3 overs

pointer
22:26 IST, March 20th 2021
Skipper Eoin Morgan falls cheaply as England lose half their side

England are 142/5 after 15.3 overs

pointer
22:23 IST, March 20th 2021
Shardul Thakur castles Dawid Malan as England are staring down the barrel

England are 142/4 after 15 overs

 

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.

 

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND