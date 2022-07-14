India Vs England, Lord's Weather Forecast: Will There Be Rain In ENG Vs IND 2nd ODI?

The Indian Men's Cricket Team is all set to lock horns against England in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series on Thursday. The match will take place at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The Rohit Sharma-led side is currently 1-0 up in the series courtesy of their dominating victory in the first ODI on Tuesday. India won the match by 10 wickets with 188 balls remaining. Indian bowlers were the star of the show as they managed to dismiss England for just 110 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah picked six wickets while Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets. Prasidh Krishna also picked one wicket to help India bowl England out in just 25.2 overs. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan then forged an unbeaten 114-run partnership to chase down the target. Bumrah was named the player of the match for his outstanding bowling performance.

England will try to bounce back in the second ODI in order to stay alive in the three-match series. England have lost the T20I series to India, and as the reigning world champions, they would not like to lose another white-ball contest on their home soil. England's new white-ball captain Jos Buttler would also like to win his first ODI as the skipper of the side. It will be interesting to see if the Three Lions can bounce back in the second ODI.

England vs India 2nd ODI: Weather forecast

The Lord's Cricket Ground on Thursday is expected to see a good cloud cover during the day with some sunny spells in the evening. According to AccuWeather, much of the day is going to be sunny and pleasant, though a slight chance of rain is possible. There is a 2 percent chance of precipitation on Thursday. The first ODI on Tuesday also saw some drizzle during the match.

England vs India 2nd ODI: Predicted Playing XIs

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley.

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

