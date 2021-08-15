Last Updated:

India Vs England: Mark Wood, Rory Burns Spark 'ball Tampering' Debate Amid Lord's Test

As the 2nd Test between India & England enters the crucial day 4 at the Lord's, fans on social media are fumed with the English players for 'tampering the ball'

India vs England

As the second Test between India and England enters the crucial day 4 at the Lord's Cricket Ground, fans on social media are fumed with the English players for  'intentionally' stepping on the ball. England's opener Rory Burns and speedster Mark Wood were passing the ball to each other using their shoes.

Mark Wood, Rory Burns spark 'ball tampering' debate

Rory Burns, who was wearing a shoe with spikes, then stepped onto the ball. The entire incident was caught on the camera and following which fans on social media accused the English fielders of tampering with the ball in a 'new way'.  Not only the fans on social media, but cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also reiterated the same question that whether it was ball-tampering?

Former South Africa pacer Shaun Pollock, who was commenting at that time, also expressed disapproval regarding the incident after which the 'Voice of Indian cricket' Harsha Bhogle also condemned it. Notably, the ball wasn't changed by the umpires after this incident. Pollock even mentioned the match referee would want to have a look at the ball.

Injured Stuart Broad jumps to England's defence

England pacer Stuart Broad was quick to call it an accident. Replying to a fan on Twitter, he wrote: "As I'm sure you're aware from watching the full footage- it wasn't deliberate was it. End of Story."

Netizens accuse English fielders of ball tempering

