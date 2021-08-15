India Vs England: Mark Wood, Rory Burns Spark 'ball Tampering' Debate Amid Lord's Test

As the second Test between India and England enters the crucial day 4 at the Lord's Cricket Ground, fans on social media are fumed with the English players for 'intentionally' stepping on the ball. England's opener Rory Burns and speedster Mark Wood were passing the ball to each other using their shoes.

Mark Wood, Rory Burns spark 'ball tampering' debate

Rory Burns, who was wearing a shoe with spikes, then stepped onto the ball. The entire incident was caught on the camera and following which fans on social media accused the English fielders of tampering with the ball in a 'new way'. Not only the fans on social media, but cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra also reiterated the same question that whether it was ball-tampering?

Ball tampering, eh? #EngvInd — Wear a Mask. Stay Safe, India (@cricketaakash) August 15, 2021

Former South Africa pacer Shaun Pollock, who was commenting at that time, also expressed disapproval regarding the incident after which the 'Voice of Indian cricket' Harsha Bhogle also condemned it. Notably, the ball wasn't changed by the umpires after this incident. Pollock even mentioned the match referee would want to have a look at the ball.

Injured Stuart Broad jumps to England's defence

England pacer Stuart Broad was quick to call it an accident. Replying to a fan on Twitter, he wrote: "As I'm sure you're aware from watching the full footage- it wasn't deliberate was it. End of Story."

My comments are- Woody tried to nut meg Burnsy by tapping the ball through his legs (a very common occurrence) & he missed and kicked the ball there by accident. Instead of screenshotting the pic, watch the video- quite plain & easy to see — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) August 15, 2021

Netizens accuse English fielders of ball tempering

@ICC hopefully u r watching this Indian players showing how to do ball tempering #EngvIND pic.twitter.com/HgLo7Ida4k — Hina (@hina98_hina) August 15, 2021

How can u use spike on cricket ball . Is that Ball tempering ? 🤔🙄 — Sachin Ghosh (@sach_msd_007) August 15, 2021

