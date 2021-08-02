India Vs England: Mayank Agarwal Ruled Out Of First Test After Suffering Concussion

Injury worries have yet again started to haunt Team India as opener Mayank Agarwal has been ruled out of the first Test against England which is slated to take place on August 4. As per BCCI's official release, Mayank Agarwal was hit on the helmet while batting during India’s nets session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday.

Following that the BCCI medal team assessed Agarwal, and a concussion test was conducted. The test result showed signs of concussion and therefore Agarwal has been ruled out of the opening Test against England. As of now, Agarwal is stable and will remain under close medical observation of the BCCI medical team.

This comes as a massive blow for Team India as opener Shubman Gill has already been ruled out of the India-England Test series. Apart from Gill, off-spinner Washington Sundar and net-bowler Avesh Khan are also out of the series as they got injured during Team India's warm-up match against County Select XI.

Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw named in Team India's Test squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently confirmed Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion into the Indian Test squad. Following the injuries to Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Avesh Khan, the batting duo were added to the Test squad as replacements. Both Shaw and Yadav were in Sri Lanka with India's limited-overs team for ODI and T20I series against the hosts, which was when they were included in Team India's Test squad.

However, Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw had to go into isolation when Krunal Pandya was tested positive for COVID. Following the conclusion of the India-Sri Lanka T20 series, the duo were then sent to the United Kingdom on special provisions. Currently, both the batsmen are serving quarantine.

India vs England Test series

The five-match Test series against England is scheduled to start on August 4. Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, and Jayant Yadav could miss out on the first Test as they will have to quarantine after landing in England. The Indian Test squad recently played a three-day practice game against a County Select XI, which ended in a draw as no result emerged following the conclusion of play on Day 3.

