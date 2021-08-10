India Vs England: Moeen Ali, Haseeb Hameed Likely To Get Recall For Lords Test

The India vs England 1st Test match at Trent Bridge ended in a draw after the final day was washed out due to rain. The first Ind vs Eng test saw Indian bowlers dominating the England batting lineup with Jasprit Bumrah picked up a total of 9 wickets in two innings. The lack of runs from the top three batsmen in the first match is a serious concern for the England team ahead of the India vs England 2nd test at Lords, but coach Chris Silverwood is ready to make some big decisions as the home team look to learn from their mistakes from the first Test.

Ind vs Eng 2nd test playing 11: Moeen Ali, Haseeb Hameed likely to get called up

According to the report published by The Guardian, Moeen Ali is set to be added to England’s squad for Thursday’s second Test against India at Lord’s, while Haseeb Hameed is also likely to get a recall to bring stability to the top three. Speaking about Moeen Ali's inclusion in the side Chris Silverwood said “Moeen is certainly under consideration, he always has been. We know he is a fine cricketer and is showing fine form in the Hundred. I appreciate it’s a different format [but] it’s something that has to be in our mind.”

Hameed began his England career in India when England toured the country five years ago. After breaking his hand during the series, the right-handed batsman saw a slump in form for Lancashire. The opener rediscovered his confidence since moving to Nottinghamshire in late 2019. The 24-year-old featured for the County Select XI against India in the Warm-Up fixture in which he scored a century. SPeaking on Hameed's inclusion to the team Silverwood was full of praise for the youngster. He said, “I’m confident he’s as ready as he could be. He is making a very strong case. He did put his best foot forward in Durham when he scored that hundred. What he did early season in the Championship shows there’s a lot of class there. He’s done everything he possibly can to be ready and taken every opportunity.”

Ind vs Eng 2nd test schedule

Coming to the Ind vs Eng 2nd test schedule the match will be hosted at the Lord's Cricket Stadium from August 12 to August 16. After a gap of almost 10 days, the two teams will be back in action for the third game at the Emerald Headingley from August 25. The final two Tests (September 2-6 and September 10-14) will be held at London's Kia Oval and the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester respectively.

Image: Haseebhameed/ Instagram/ AP