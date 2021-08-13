Last Updated:

India Vs England: Netizens Blame Sanjay Manjrekar For 'jinxing' Rohit Sharma's Ton

Fans took to Twitter to attack Sanjay Manjrekar for placing the 'commentator's curse' on Rohit Sharma and being the reason behind his dismissal.

India vs England

India's power-opener Rohit Sharma gave Team India a solid start in the 2nd India vs England Test on Thursday. Helping the Virat Kohli-led side achieve a commanding position over England, Sharma and KL Rahul broke a 70-year-old record of India's highest opening stand at Lord's since 1974 by stitching a 100-run partnership. Apart from smashing the highest-opening record at Lord's, the Mumbai Indians skipper piled up a valiant 83 runs before he was dismissed. 

Rohit Sharma's dismissal, just 17 runs short of a well-deserved century, broke the hearts of netizens who were looking forward to seeing a ton from the hitman. The 126-run stand for the first wicket coincidentally came right after veteran commentator Sanjay Manjrekar heaped praises on Rohit Sharma for his world-class innings. Just minutes after Manjrekar commented on Rohit Sharma's innings and spoke about his possible century, the cricketer was dismissed at 83, breaking India's solid partnership. 

Netizens blame commentator's curse

With the world of cricket extremely superstitious, fans took to Twitter to attack Sanjay Manjrekar for placing the 'commentator's curse' on Rohit Sharma and being the reason behind his dismissal. Several fans claimed that it was the commentator who had jinxed Rohit Sharma, while others claimed that Manjrekar had a history of dismissing Sharma through his commentary. Rohit Sharma was dismissed on 83 runs off 145 deliveries by a brilliant inswinging delivery by England's veteran bowler James Anderson.

India vs England second Test 

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul opened the batting brilliantly as they had a partnership of 126 runs before Rohit was dismissed in the 44th over. Following Rohit's dismissal, James Anderson picked up the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession. Pujara scored just nine runs off 23 balls before he attempted a wild swing at a ball that was bowled way outside off. 

Following Pujara's dismal, captain Virat Kohli walked out and helped steadied the ship. Kohli helped India reach a score of 267/3 before he too was dismissed. Similar to Pujara's dismissal, Kohli too attempted a shot outside the off-stump. The edge off Kohli's bat was caught by Joe Root at slip as Ollie Robinson got his first wicket. As things stand, India's score stands at 273/3 in 86.3 overs 

