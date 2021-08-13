India Vs England: Pant Pleads With Virat Kohli To Turn Down Siraj's DRS Appeal; Fans Irked

After KL Rahul's brilliant century at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, India's speedster Mohammed Siraj stunned England's batting order as he took back-to-back wickets. Following tea, Siraj started the proceedings for Team India with opener Rory Burns and Dom Sibley looking solid in the middle. However, Mohammad Siraj first dismissed Dom Sibley when he tried to flick him for a four, and soon after that the 27-year-old speedster clean-bowled Haseeb Hameed in the first ball as he bowled a brilliant outswinger.

India vs England: Mohammad Siraj strikes twice

Two in two balls for India as Siraj takes out Sibley and Hameed right after tea



Virat Kohli's DRS decisions irk fans

Apart from Mohammad Siraj's fiery spell, Virat Kohli wasting two reviews in a matter of two overs after being convinced by bowler Mohammed Siraj has caught the eyes of fans. Interestingly, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant tried to persuade skipper Virat Kohli to turn down the request of Siraj to use the DRS. However, Indian skipper Virat Kohli went on to take the DRS which went against Team India's favour.

What’s a worse love story? Virat Kohli and the toss or Virat Kohli and DRS?



Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at Siraj's DRS request

Netizens laud Mohammed Siraj over his fiery spell

Oh my gosh! Siraj! He’s picked two from two. He’s on a hatty! 😃 #ENGvIND — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) August 13, 2021

Two in two for Siraj, he is back, in full rhythm, it's a great site in a red ball. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 13, 2021

Siraj in a fiery spell ❤️🔥

2 Wickets in 2 consecutive balls !! pic.twitter.com/QISo9VqJgt — Loser 💔 (@ViratkohliFabb2) August 13, 2021

Mohammed Siraj 🔥



Two in two for him; a duck for Haseeb Hameed on his comeback



#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/78mxomfqyR — CRICKET UPDATES (@cricketupdate89) August 13, 2021

James Anderson 31st five-wicket haul restricts visitors to 364

Earlier, England's pacers made sure to wrap up the innings as they dismissed the Indian tailenders in a quick manner for 364 runs before the Tea was taken at Lord's. India lost their final eight wickets for just 97 runs.

It was hooping inswinger from James Anderson which did the trick for hosts as he trapped Ishant in front of the wicket at the start of the second session. Soon the veteran English bowler completed his 31st five-wicket haul as he squared up Jaspirt Bumrah with a tickle on one through to Jos Buttler, who took the simplest of catches.

In the next over, Ravindra Jadeja who was looking to clear the fence spooned a simple catch to Anderson at mid-on which completed a brilliant morning for England. Earlier in the day, the English bowlers came out all guns blazing on the second morning and finished with four wickets in the first session.

