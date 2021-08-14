India Vs England: Prithvi Shaw And Suryakumar Yadav Spotted At Lord's After Quarantine

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on July 26 had confirmed Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in the Indian Test squad. Following the injuries to Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Avesh Khan, the batting duo had been added to the Test squad as replacements. They had left for the UK from Colombo on August 3 and upon arriving they underwent a mandatory 10-day quarantine period which has now finally been completed as an image was uploaded by the BCCI of them sitting at The Lords.

Both Shaw and All-Rounder Jayant Yadav might also get a national call-up for the Test series, but it was later confirmed that the Mumbai Indians cricketer is not part of the updated squad.

India vs England match update

Currently, Day 3 is on and the players walked out from the drinks break with England's score at 272 for 4 as they trail by 92 runs with 89 overs played so far. India had earlier made 364 with KL Rahul scoring a brilliant 129 in 250 balls. India have found it difficult to find a breakthrough as Joe Root has managed to score 118 off 222 balls and is still at the crease. Jonny Bairstow was caught by Virat Kohli on 57 just as he had started to look dangerous.

The injuries sustained

Avesh Khan and Washington Sundar sustained injuries to their fingers during the three-day practice game between Indians and County Select XI. Both players were part of the County Select XI team lead by Will Rhodes. The BCCI has said that Sundar was given an injection on his right-hand bowling finger; however, his recovery is expected to take longer than expected. Hence, he has been ruled of the England series. Avesh Khan was taken for an X-Ray after sustaining the injury and the result confirmed a fracture in his left thumb.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill had sustained a developing stress reaction on his left shin during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand last month. Gill has returned to India. The BCCI added that Rishabh Pant, who contracted the COVID-19 disease earlier this month, has begun his training with the Indian Test squad for the upcoming five-match series against England.

(Image Credits: @BCCI - Twitter)