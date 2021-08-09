India Vs England: 'Rishabh Pant's Wicket-keeping Better Than Jos Buttler,' Says Saba Karim

Former Indian wicketkeeper Saba Karim praised the middle-order wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for his brilliant wicket-keeping performance in the first Test of the ongoing five-match Test tournament in England. Speaking on the YouTube show 'Khelneeti', The former player shared his opinion on Pant's wicket-keeping and added that he was impressed by his keeping.

Saba Karim also opined that Rishabh Pant was better behind the gloves in comparison to Jos Buttler. "Rishabh Pant was brilliant with his wicketkeeping. I noticed that the way the ball was wobbling after crossing the wicket, wasn't easy. But his keeping was better than that of Jos Buttler. Buttler has played so many times in his home conditions, but Rishabh Pant was brilliant behind the stumps by taking so many catches," he said.

R Ashwin will have his chances depending on the conditions: Saba Karim

Saba Karim also spoke about R Ashwin getting his chances in ongoing England vs India test series and was of the opinion that the ace spinner could come in depending on the conditions on offer at the Lord's. "After a long time, India played with four seamers and they had a great contribution. The biggest positive for me is how Shardul Thakur bowled. He picked up big wickets and this combination worked well for India. But they picked this combination because of the conditions. If India feels the wicket is dry in the next Test, R Ashwin can get a chance," Saba Karim added.

England vs India: Youngsters should look up to James Anderson

The former Indian wicketkeeper was also stated that he was impressed by James Anderson's motivation and will. The 39-year-old looked threatening during the Trent Bridge Test and also surpassed Anil Kumble to become the third-highest wicket-taker of all time in test cricket. "It is a privilege for us to see James Anderson playing at this stage of his career. The way he works hard and prepares for every series, every batsman is tremendous. His mindset and the way he sets up batsmen is something to watch for all youngsters," Karim said in conclusion.



(Image credits: PTI/ Jos Buttler Facebook)