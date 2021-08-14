India Vs England: Rohit Sharma Says 'lazy Elegance' Has Nothing To Do With His Batting

Indian opener Rohit Sharma made it clear that there was no 'lazy elegance' in his batting. Ever since he made his comeback to red-ball cricket in October 2019, Sharma has managed to score a few centuries and a double century on home soil. The right-handed batter, often referred to as the 'Hitman of Indian cricket', has also been instrumental in providing good starts to team India in away conditions as well.

'No boss, I don't have any time'

Rohit Sharma, who was one of India's standout performers in the first innings of the ongoing second Test match against England at Lord's said that that his batting neither involves 'lazy elegance' nor 'extra time'.

"I've heard people say that 'he has got a lot of time'. No boss, I don't have any time. I know that when I'm facing the bowler, you have to be ready. There is no such thing as extra time or he has got more time. Every batsman is challenged when he is facing the bowler, so you just have to be on top of your game, mindset to come out on top for that particular delivery. There is no time. Those guys are quick enough to rattle you. Yes, technically you can say that he plays the ball late, but there is no such thing as 'he has got less time, more time'. I don't think so", said Rohit Sharma while speaking to Dinesh Karthik in a video uploaded by Sky Sports.

"When you're playing a sport, you cannot be lazy. As simple as that. Maybe it sounds or looks like that on television but if you are lazy, you cannot achieve what you want to on the field. You have to be at it. You cannot be ahead of the game if you're lazy. There is an effort. When I play the pull shot, there are guys who are bowling at 145-plus and all that, you can't be lazy. I've been hearing about this since I started playing for India. ‘Oh, he’s got lazy elegance'. I don't understand this term", he added.

India vs England: Rohit Sharma falls short of a deserving ton

At the second India vs England Test match at Lord's, Rohit Sharma and his opening partner KL Rahul started on a cautious note after India were put in to bat by England skipper Joe Root. The duo was troubled early on by the English new-ball bowlers but then went on to dominate the English bowling attack. They added 126 runs for the opening partnership.

The 'Hitman' looked in fine touch before being castled by veteran pacer James Anderson just 17 runs away from his maiden overseas Test century. Sharma's 83 runs, however, aided India to reach a first innings score of 364. Batter KL Rahul top-scored with 128 runs.

England ended Day 2 at 119/3. Skipper Joe Root remained unbeaten at 48 at the end of the day's play.