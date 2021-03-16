India Vs England: Rohit Sharma Shocks Fans, Hitman's Favourite Foods In Biobubble Revealed

Rohit Sharma is widely regarded as one of the best modern-day batsmen in the world. He recently starred in India’s home Test series win over England. Despite his marvellous batting efforts, Sharma continues to be benched in the ongoing T20I series against the visitors at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma’s diet in India vs England series bio-bubble revealed

Rohit Sharma is known for his love for Vada Pavs. Moreover, in an Instagram chat with fans back in August 2020, he revealed that such was his love for Vada Pav that he would eat them almost every day during the initial stages of his career. He had admitted in an interaction with Republic World to have spent the entirety of his first-ever salary on eating the popular street food along with his childhood friends. Pav Bhaji is another favourite of the batsman, expectedly as it is a Mumbai original in food.

Rohit Sharma talks about his love for Vada Pavs, watch video

As it turns out, Rohit Sharma is now forced to make way from his love for Vada Pavs. Staying with his team in Ahmedabad for the ongoing five-match T20I series, Sharma is not able to access his favourite Maharashtra-based street food anymore. A BCCI source has informed Republic World that his bio-bubble diet now includes Mumbai-style fried eggs on brown toasts instead which are coupled with black coffee for breakfast.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli diet

Rohit Sharma, along with some of his teammates, are also enjoying some famous Gujarati delicacies. Foods like Patra, Sev Khamani, Khaman, Fafda and Bhakharvadi are just to name a few that are included in Sharma’s diet these days. Apparently, our sources claim that the Virat Kohli diet also includes the same as the two leading cricketers continue their stay in Ahmedabad.

Rohit Sharma memes: Cricket caught on eating camera during India vs England

During the recently-concluded India vs England 2nd T20I match, Rohit Sharma was seen sitting on the Indian dug-out. A hilarious moment occurred when he was caught on camera while eating behind one of the staff members. The video circulated on Twitter, and fans were quick to come up with some hilarious Rohit Sharma memes. Here is a look at the video along with some of the fans reacting to it.

How much is Rohit Sharma net worth?

The Rohit Sharma net worth figure includes his earnings through his Team India commitments and Mumbai Indians contract. As of 2020, the Rohit Sharma net worth stands at an estimated â‚¹124.5 crores ($16.6 million), as reported by MSN. The Mumbai batsman’s annual BCCI contract ensures Sharma â‚¹7 crores ($937,339) being part of the Grade A list alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. The Rohit Sharma net worth figure also comes from endorsing major brands like Maggi, Lays, Nissan, CEAT, Aristocrat, Adidas, Relispray, Nasivion Nasal Spray, Restless Energy Drink, Oppo, Highlanders and Hublot, while also featuring in IPL 2020 commercials.

