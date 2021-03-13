India Vs England T20 Sees Social Distancing Go Out Of The Window, Fans Seen Without Masks

England defeated Virat Kohli-led India by eight wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. Apparently, India’s crushing loss was witnessed by thousands in attendance, despite a recent surge in the Gujarat coronavirus cases. Spectators were even seen without their masks, thus triggering fears of more positive cases for the contagious disease that continues to plague the country.

India vs England T20: Indian players concede 1-0 lead to England

Thousands gather for T20I action amidst Gujarat coronavirus cases

As per the government regulations, the Narendra Modi Stadium allowed spectators in a limited capacity in the third and fourth matches of the preceding Test series against England. The crowd gathering did not pose a problem in Tests as fans adhered to the restrictive policies. However, large numbers were seen in attendance during the first T20I match despite the Gujarat Cricket Association’s policy of allotting only 50 per cent of tickets of the stadium’s capacity.

Moreover, the crowds present during the game did not adhere to any social distancing protocols as several flocks of fans were seen in close proximity with each other. Many fans were also seen without their masks, thus risking themselves amidst the coronavirus crisis. To make things worse, 710 new cases were recorded in Gujarat on the same day, thus opening up fears of a steady increase of positive cases in the coming days.

India vs England T20 highlights

Batting first, Virat Kohli opted with Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul as India’s opening pair in the absence of Sharma. While Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed for just 4, KL Rahul managed just a run and the captain himself fell for another duck against England. Middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings with a superlative 67 from just 48 balls to take India to 124-7 from their 20 overs.

In response, the visitors overhauled India’s total with four and a half overs to spare. Jason Roy top-scored for England with 49 while his opening partner Jos Buttler smashed 28. Dawid Malan and Jonny Bairstow played the finishing role to take their side 1-0 up in the series. India’s RCB bound spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar took the only two wickets that fell during England’s run-chase.

Crowds in IPL 2021

Amidst the rising cases of coronavirus across the country, the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is set to be played behind closed doors. While BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had earlier hinted about the same, an official announcement is expected to be made in the coming days. The IPL 2021 season is scheduled to launch on April 9. Here is a look at the entire itinerary of the tournament.

