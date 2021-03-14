India Vs England T20I: Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav Handed Debut Caps

IPL's dynamic duo Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who received their maiden India call-up ahead of the India Vs England T20I series, received their debut caps ahead of the second match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. While Ishan is replacing opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar has been added into the line-up in place of left-arm spinner Axar Patel.

Kishan & Yadav's remarkable feats

During IPL 2020, Ishan Kishan had turned out to be the highest scorer for Mumbai when he smashed a mammoth 516 runs in the tournament. Carrying forward his form from IPL 2020, he led Jharkhand to a massive 324-run victory in the Vijay Hazare Opener where he also notched up the third-highest score by a wicketkeeper-captain in List A cricket smashing 173 runs off 94 balls. Suryakumar Yadav 'SKY' has also been in splendid form in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 where he amassed 332 runs in five appearances at an average of 66.40 and a strike rate of 151.59.

England trumps over India in opening T20

After being put to bat first, India failed to pick up the game with its top-order being dismissed cheaply as England continued bowling wicket-taking deliveries. Jofra Archer opened the account with KL Rahul's delivery while Adil Rashid went on to pick skipper Virat Kohli's wicket at duck. Shikhar Dhawan followed shortly after he fell to Mark Wood's speedy ball with Rishabh Pant holding fort only briefly after being dismissed by Ben Stokes.

India's middle-order Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya managed to pull through England's fierce bowling taking India to 83 runs before the successive dismissals of Pandya and Shardul Thakur crushed remaining hopes. Ultimately Shreyas Iyer's impactful knock helped India record a respectable total of 124/7.

England on the other hand got off to a good start piling up runs, striking hard, and bagging frequent boundaries. Ultimately the visitors finished off in style defeating India by 8 wickets to go 1-0 up in the 5-match series.

India is all set to take on England in the 2nd T20I match of the five-match series. The India vs England 2nd T20I is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST at the Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday.